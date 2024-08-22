"Didn't add anything to MOTD anyway", "Will miss him" - Fans react as BBC sack pundit Jermaine Jenas from presenting roster

Fans have taken to social media to react to the news that former BBC pundit Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the broadcasting company. The 41-year-old former midfielder was sacked after an internal investigation into text messages he allegedly sent to a female coworker, as per the Mirror.

Going by the fan reaction on X, the Englishman's departure was not mourned by the fans, who shared their opinion about his departure on the platform. One fan replied to the news, posting:

"Can’t lie Jermaine Jenas didn’t add anything to MOTD anyway."

Another post read:

"Praise the Lord. Jermaine jenas sacked."

Another X user posted:

"The sacking of Jermaine Jenas is a relief to everyone's ears."

Another fan triumphantly posted:

"Jermaine Jenas sacked from the BBC… brilliant news useless pundit."

A few fans were disappointed to hear the news of Jermain Jenas' sacking from the BBC, with one fan posting:

"Jermaine Jenas is actually one of the best football analysts around, not sure the context of the latest development but I think he’ll be okay."

Another fan wrote:

"Will miss him, great pundit. Hopefully TNT sport will keep him on. BBC loss."

Jermaine Jenas opens up on BBC sacking

Former BBC pundit Jermain Jenas has addressed his sacking from the BBC, stating that there are "two sides to every story." He also said that he will be consulting with his lawyers on the issue.

When asked about his dismissal on talkSPORT, Jenas said (via Belfast Telegraph):

"Right now I can’t talk about it. I can tell you I’m not happy - there are two sides to every story - and I’m going to be speaking with my lawyers on the issue."

Jenas had previously been given the chance to handle the MOTDx show, a spin-off of the more popular Match of the Day program aimed at a younger audience, which was scrapped. He also appeared frequently on The One Show and Match of the Day.

