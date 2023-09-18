"Didn’t have the courage to do it" - Mikel Arteta pinpoints 2 regrets from his Arsenal managerial career

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's young and promising manager, recently opened up about two significant regrets he carries from his time at the helm. These regrets, he believes, stem from a lack of courage, a quality he is determined to cultivate as he continues to guide the Gunners.

Arteta's confessions came to light following a recent decision that raised eyebrows–starting David Raya ahead of the established goal-stopper Aaron Ramsdale against Everton on Sunday, September 17.

When questioned about his choice, Arteta drew attention to the historical precedent of giving opportunities to back up players.

He cited examples such as Fabio Vieira playing over Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, getting the nod over Gabriel.

However, the heart of Arteta's remorse lies in two specific instances during his managerial career. He revealed via Arsenal Buzz:

"I am a really young manager, I have only had three and a half years in the job and I have few regrets. It was on two occasions, that after 60 minutes and at 85 minutes in two games in this period I could have changed the keeper in that moment, and I didn’t do it.''

He further added:

"I didn’t have the courage to do it, but I am able to take a winger or a striker and put a central defender at the back to make a back five and hold that result. We drew those games and I was so unhappy.''

The Gunners won the weekend match against Everton through a Leandro Trossard goal in the 69th minute of the game, with debutant David Raya keeping a clean sheet.

Earlier in the game, an Arsenal goal was ruled off by the VAR, raising another controversy as some former players and analysts highlighted VAR's grave inconsistency.

Arsenal's injury woes continue: Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey face extended absences - Reports

Arsenal's hard-fought 1-0 victory against Everton came at a cost, as the Gunners dealt with a double injury blow during the Premier League match.

Gabriel Martinelli, who had a goal controversially ruled out by VAR, was forced off the pitch with a hamstring issue. Although he briefly reappeared on the bench, the extent of his injury remains uncertain, casting doubt on his immediate availability.

Another setback for Mikel Arteta is the injury to midfielder Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian international sustained a groin injury during a training session, causing concern for the Gunners' boss. The exact duration of Partey's absence remains unknown, but he is expected to be sidelined until at least October.

On a brighter note, Mohamed Elneny, who suffered a severe knee injury in January, appears to be inching closer to a return.

Arsenal fans will be hoping for swift recoveries as their team navigate a challenging schedule in the coming weeks.