"Didn't distract me" - Manchester United and Liverpool target Ronald Araujo confirms he received 'big offers' before signing Barcelona extension

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has committed his future to the Catalan club, signing a new four-year deal that will keep him at Camp Nou until the summer of 2026. Shortly after extending his stay at the club, the Uruguayan has confirmed that he snubbed big offers from the Premier League.

A number of Premier League clubs, including the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, were said to be ready to better Barca's offer for Ronald Araujo this summer. However, the defender is convinced that staying put in Catalonia is the right option for him.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Release clause €1B confirmed by club statement. Official. Ronald Araújo extends his contract with Barcelona until June 2026. It’s gonna be signed and celebrated on Friday @ Camp Nou.Release clause €1B confirmed by club statement. Official. Ronald Araújo extends his contract with Barcelona until June 2026. It’s gonna be signed and celebrated on Friday @ Camp Nou. 🔴🔵🇺🇾 #FCBRelease clause €1B confirmed by club statement. https://t.co/BP0pLuCWTl

"I am really happy and I am convinced that staying is the right decision because there are good years ahead for the club," he told ESPN.

"I was always certain I wanted to stay. There were big offers from abroad, but I'm happy at Barcelona. My family love it here and the fans and my teammates have always made me feel at home. I'm grateful for the effort the club have made. We all gave a little bit to reach an agreement, which is what we all wanted."

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Feel the power of Ronald Araujo Feel the power of Ronald Araujo https://t.co/Dkv7wHU1Ec

Ronald Araujo went further to claim that he wasn't distracted by the better offers he received from the Premier League prior to signing a new contract with Barca. The defender also added that he didn't consider money as a driving factor while making the decision regarding his future.

He said:

"[The Premier League interest] didn't distract me at all. I was convinced what I wanted. It's true money is a factor, but for me it's not the most important thing. I am happy at Barcelona."

Ronald Araujo: Barcelona's defensive powerhouse

The Uruguayan is one of Barca's most promising players at the moment

Despite being just 23-year-old, Ronald Araujo has proven to be a vital asset for Barca at the heart of the defense. Judging by his performances over the last two seasons, it won't be far-fetched to say he is currently the most reliable centre-back in the Blaugrana's squad.

So far this season, the Uruguayan has made 39 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions, recording four goals to his name. It'd be interesting to see how he develops at the club in the next couple of years.

