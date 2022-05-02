“Didn’t even let him make a mistake” - Thierry Henry slams Arsenal Mikel Arteta for treatment of 21-year-old

Thierry Henry has is not happy with Mikel Arteta's decision not to give William Saliba a chance at Arsenal. The Gunners legend believes the defender has an abundance of talent, but never got the chance to showcase it with the Gunners.

Arsenal signed Saliba from Saint-Etienne for a reported £27 million fee (as per BBC Sport) under Unai Emery in 2019. He was highly rated but loaned back to the French club for the season.

Prime Video Sport France @PVSportFR Thierry Henry au sujet de la gestion du cas William Saliba à Arsenal.



« Il est parti avant même d'avoir fait une erreur.»

#OMOL #PrimeVideoLigue1 Thierry Henry au sujet de la gestion du cas William Saliba à Arsenal.« Il est parti avant même d'avoir fait une erreur.» 😱 Thierry Henry au sujet de la gestion du cas William Saliba à Arsenal. « Il est parti avant même d'avoir fait une erreur.»#OMOL #PrimeVideoLigue1 https://t.co/bQ6U5aeGCj

The Gooners expected him to make the starting XI upon his return next summer, but he never played a single senior game for six months. The Frenchman has been on loan at Nice and Marseille for the last 16 months and has played regularly.

Henry was talking on Amazon Prime (via Goal) when he said that it was a mistake made by his old side. He said:

"They didn't even let him make a mistake. He left before an error. He didn't even have the chance to compete for his place. What he is doing here is extraordinary. He was rewarded with a selection for the France team. Now he belongs to Arsenal, I don't know where he will end up. We have seen that it was a little difficult for him to express himself on the subject."

"What I know is that he could have been in the Arsenal group. I am not Mikel Arteta, but I found it difficult for him. Anyway, he responded well and that's the most important thing."

Saliba has been a pivotal member of Marseille's defense who are currently second in the Ligue 1 table. He has made 34 league appearances and has helped the club maintain their joint-fourth best defense, conceding 36 goals.

William Saliba on his Arsenal future

William Saliba has not committed his future to the Gunners, nor has he ruled out staying at the club beyond the summer.

However, he has admitted that he feels more at home in Marseille and would be open to rejoining them in the summer. As per the aforementioned link, he said:

"My wish is to finish well, to leave on a good note in case I don't come back anymore, but I try not to think too much about my future, otherwise I'm less focused on the games. I'd be happy to come back here, no matter what. It's Marseille, it's my club."

When asked if he had any talks with the Gunners regarding plans for next season, he replied (According to Football London):

"We'll sit down at the end of the season."

The same source also reported that Mikel Arteta is keen to keep Saliba next season and have him provide competition to Gabriel and Ben White.

