"Didn't know that bro was still kicking ball" - Fans on Twitter lose their minds as forgotten ex-PL striker starts Netherlands' 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Senegal 

Football fans have reacted as forgotten Netherlands striker Vincent Janssen is set to start their opening 2022 FIFA World Cup game against Senegal today (November 21).

Memphis Depay missed out on Louis van Gaal's starting XI as Janssen is set to start alongside Cody Gakpo and Steven Bergwijn in attack. Frenkie de Jong and Steven Berghuis are playing in the middle of the park for the Dutch side.

Dailey Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, and Denzel Dumfries complete a five-man defense as Andries Noppert starts in goal.

However, it was Janssen's inclusion in the first XI that shocked the fans. The current Royal Antwerp striker had a stint with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. He made only 42 appearances for Spurs, scoring six goals and providing four assists.

Fans were shocked to see the player start in the opening game for the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

Finley Crebolder @FinCrebolder I honestly don't know what's crazier, the fact that Noppert and Janssen are starting at a World Cup or the fact that I'm okay with it I honestly don't know what's crazier, the fact that Noppert and Janssen are starting at a World Cup or the fact that I'm okay with it

🤨 @HrishikeshDabir Vincent Janssen starting in a world cup match in 2022 Vincent Janssen starting in a world cup match in 2022 😭

Netherlands goalkeeping coach spoke ahead of their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Senegal v Netherlands: Group A - 2022 FIFA World Cup

Netherlands goalkeeping coach Frans Hoek spoke about his team and coach Louis van Gaal ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener. He told Sky Sports:

"Louis has a very clear opinion of how he wants his team to play and the system that he wants to play, He had been watching the national team from a distance and had a very good view of what was available and what was not available."

Speaking about Holland's philosophy, Hoek said:

"It is clear that all of us in Holland are influenced by the philosophy of Rinus Michels and Johan Cruyff, That is the same for Louis. But while Johan is more from the street side, the intuition side, Louis is more from the street side and the academic side."

Hoek further added:

"There was like an agreement with Louis. Louis always said, 'Listen, if I want to do something again are you available?' I always explained to Louis what I was going to do and why. He always said that when something came up he would let me know and he did."

Van Gaal's side have been placed in Group A alongside Senegal, Ecuador and hosts Qatar.

