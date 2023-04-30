"Didn't know if it was real or not" - Manchester United star responds to interesting tweet from James Maddison

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has responded to Leicester City midfielder James Maddison praising him. The England international appreciated the fact that his fellow countryman acknowledged his talent.

Manchester United secured a 7-6 victory on penalties in their FA Cup semi-final clash against Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday (23 April). Wan-Bissaka had an excellent performance in the encounter, according to Maddison, who sent the full-back his plaudits.

The Leicester City midfielder lauded the England international as the best 1v1 defender in world football at the moment. Maddison wrote on Twitter:

"AWB is ridiculously good at 1 v 1 defending. Probably the best in the world bar none. So many wingers run out of ideas when playing directly against him."

Wan-Bissaka was asked about Maddison's compliments in an interview with Sky Sports. The Manchester United right-back said (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"I just ran into it [the tweet]. I think it was on SPORTbible, I ran into it, saw it and didn't know if it was real or not! Those were nice words from him, you know, and it was spiriting to see things like that that people notice."

Wan-Bissaka has registered 14 Premier League appearances and featured in 28 matches overall across competitions for Manchester United this season, recording one assist.

The Red Devils are currently fourth in the league table, having secured 60 points from 31 matches in the English top tier this term. They have been in decent form this campaign under Erik ten Hag.

"They are on a high" - Chris Sutton makes scoreline prediction for Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Manchester United are set to face sixth-placed Aston Villa next in the Premier League on Sunday, April 30.

Pundit Chris Sutton has offered his verdict on the outcome of the upcoming encounter. The Englishman believes Ten Hag's men will be unable to secure a victory, predicting a 2-1 scoreline in favor of Aston Villa.

Sutton told the BBC:

"Aston Villa could close the gap on Manchester United here to just three points, although Erik ten Hag's side would still have two games in hand. I can see why Villa are on such a good run because Ollie Watkins carries a real threat, Emi Buendia is so creative and they have a properly balanced midfield."

He added:

"They are on a high and playing with freedom and, although I think it will be close, I fancy Villa more. United have been missing their first-choice centre-halves, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, and they don't look confident when teams have a go at them the way I am expecting Unai Emery's side to."

Unai Emery's side are six points behind the Red Devils, although United have two games in hand over the Villans.

