"Didn’t look very good at all" - Gabby Agbonlahor says 22-year-old may have already played his last game for Arsenal

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has stated that Nuno Tavares might have played his last game for Arsenal already. The Gunners' excellent run of form came to a crashing end on Monday night at the hands of Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace.

Vieira has done an incredible job at Selhurst Park since taking charge last summer and made quite a statement by thrashing his former club 3-0. Left-back Nuno Tavares had a poor game for the North Londoners and was withdrawn at half-time by Mikel Arteta.

Agbonlahor has claimed that he does not think the former Benfica full-back will 'play again' for Arsenal this season. The 35-year-old insisted that Tavares 'didn’t look very good' against the Eagles.

The former England international has also claimed that Granit Xhaka 'can’t play left-back' as he will be targeted for his lack of pace.

Evan Cooper @Lacazest



He had a poor game (which I’m sure he’s well aware of), but he certainly doesn’t deserve insults from his own fans, which won’t help his confidence at all. Head up, 🏻 Sad that I even have to say this, but please don’t send abusive messages to Nuno.He had a poor game (which I’m sure he’s well aware of), but he certainly doesn’t deserve insults from his own fans, which won’t help his confidence at all. Head up, @NunoTavares Sad that I even have to say this, but please don’t send abusive messages to Nuno.He had a poor game (which I’m sure he’s well aware of), but he certainly doesn’t deserve insults from his own fans, which won’t help his confidence at all. Head up, @NunoTavares! 👍🏻

Agbonlahor told Football Insider:

“Tavares, I don’t think he’ll play again. He’s been dragged twice at half-time in the last couple of months. He didn’t look very good at all against Palace. But Xhaka can’t play left-back. He’ll be targeted by teams for his lack of pace."

Agbonlahor also insisted that Thomas Partey's absence will be a cause of worry for the Gunners as the Ghana international could miss the remainder of the season. The 35-year-old added:

“There are some problems in there for Arsenal. Thomas Partey went down with what looked like a bad one. If you’re going down with muscle injuries at this stage of the season, you might not play again this season.

“With six or seven weeks left of the season, some of these injuries are going to see you out for the rest of the season. It’s a bit of a headache for Arsenal. This is where they need to show what they are made of. It’s going to be a very fascinating race to see who gets into the top-four.”

Nuno Tavares needs to improve if he has to succeed at Arsenal?

All of the Gunners' signings last summer have been hits so far, apart from Nuno Tavares. The 22-year-old is yet to impress at the Emirates and has made some costly errors when given an opportunity.

Mo @MoArsenal86 Nuno Tavares starts (all comps):



Played well: 7 games

Average: 1 game

Poor: 1 game

Shocking: 2 games



The way he has been made a scapegoat is hilarious to me.



He’s 22 years old adapting to a new league and has played well more than he’s played bad. I’m backing him. Nuno Tavares starts (all comps):Played well: 7 gamesAverage: 1 gamePoor: 1 game Shocking: 2 games The way he has been made a scapegoat is hilarious to me. He’s 22 years old adapting to a new league and has played well more than he’s played bad. I’m backing him.

The Portuguese left-back has time on his hand though to turn things around at the north London club but he has to ensure that he learns from his mistakes.

With Kieran Tierney out for the rest of the season, Arteta has no option but to stick with Tavares unless he chooses to play someone else in an unorthodox left-back position.

