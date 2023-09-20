"Didn't put a foot wrong today", "Best performance at Arsenal so far" - Fans praise Gunners star for 'amazing' performance against PSV in UCL

Arsenal fans praised Kai Havertz for his performance during the 4-0 win against PSV Eindhoven in the opening matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2023–24.

The Gunners are back in the competition after a six-year hiatus, and they started the campaign in an emphatic manner by blowing their Dutch opponents away with ease.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring before assisting Leandro Trossard for the second. The Belgian turned provider after scoring a beautiful goal as he set up Gabriel Jesus for the third. Martin Odegaard scored in the second half to seal a resounding win for Mikel Arteta's team.

While Kai Havertz couldn't manage a goal contribution during the game, the German barely put a foot wrong and was an immaculate presence. Many think this was his best performance since joining the Gunners from Chelsea in the summer.

"Kai Havertz has been sublime in the last few minutes. Best performance at Arsenal so far."

"The best I have seen of Havertz since he's joined us. Didn't put a foot wrong today. Massive performance."

Havertz has so far played six games for the north London club since his $82 million summer transfer (according to Fox Sports) but is yet to get a goal contribution to his name.

Fans, though, were impressed with his latest display and were urged to be patient with the German.

Here are some of the best reactions on X after Havertz's display against PSV:

Arsenal star Kai Havertz's game against PSV by the numbers

Kai Havertz started in the midfield against PSV alongside the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. The Germany international played the full 90 minutes of the opening Champions League game.

Havertz completed 25 passes, including one key pass. He also managed to create one big chance. Apart from that, Havertz put in defensive shifts when the team needed it, as he won five ground duels and three aerial duels.

Havertz has often been criticized for his inconsistency since his move to English football. However, his talent is undeniable and has been on display since the German played for Bayer Leverkusen. Arsenal fans will hope the 24-year-old soon finds his best form.