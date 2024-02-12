“Didn’t say one word in English” “Bigger than the Super Bowl” - Fans react as Lionel Messi features in Super Bowl 2024 commercial

Lionel Messi put his acting chops to the test in a commercial that aired during the Super Bowl but he left fans in hysterics as he didn't say in single word in English.

The 2024 Super Bowl took place on Sunday (February 11) with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. But, the American football spectacle is also known for its commercials.

One of those featured Lionel Messi as he helped promote the American beer Michelob ULTRA. The Inter Miami superstar ordered said drink at a bar with the bartender asking what he wanted in English.

However, Messi whose well-known for his lack of English responded in Spanish much to the amusement of fans. He then kicked a ball around on the sandy beaches while Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis watched on and hilariously said:

"Me and Leo? We go way back."

Messi was then stopped in his tracks as the bartender called his name. The Barcelona icon took his drink alongside his friends.

It was fully deserved for the legendary forward who's enjoyed a sensational start to life in the MLS in the United States. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has bagged 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions for Inter Miami, winning the Leagues Cup last summer.

However, it was Messi's acting in the commercial that had fans talking on Sunday night.

One fan laughed in response to the Argentina captain:

"He still didn't say one word in English."

Another fan insisted:

"He is bigger than the Super Bowl."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Lionel Messi's Super Bowl commercial:

Lionel Messi reportedly earned a staggering $14 million for his Super Bowl commercial

The Inter Miami skipper took home a handsome sum from his commercial appearance.

Lionel Messi's Super Bowl commercial also featured Miami Dolphins legendary quarterback Dan Marino. It was just a minute long but the Herons star came away with his pockets filled.

According to reports cited by talkSPORT, Messi will receive €14 million for starring in the commercial. American Football's 'big game' is aired to over 100 million people across the globe so it's huge exposure for the beer brand.

Messi is a commercial commodity and has helped the MLS improve tenfold since his arrival. The MLS claim that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's signing helped record audiences of over one million viewers for its biggest matches on its debut season on Apple TV.