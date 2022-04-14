“Didn’t think I’d see the day” - Joleon Lescott surprised by ‘evident’ development at Liverpool this term

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has expressed his surprise at Liverpool's lack of dependence on Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for goals this term.

The 39-year-old was speaking to BT Sport after witnessing the Reds play out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Benfica to secure qualification to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp named a heavily-rotated side as his side chases success on multiple fronts this season. Lescott expressed his admiration for Liverpool's depth in attack and said:

“To smell the potential opportunity there, he (Firmino) offers so much more than just goals for Liverpool. I didn’t think I’d see the day where Mane and Salah aren’t playing and they’re able to score multiple goals. I thought they were so reliant on them. Their strength in depth now is evident.''

Roberto Firmino starred with a second-half brace against Benfica while Ibrahim Konate opened the scoring in the first half with a header. The Portuguese giants thrice came from behind to secure a memorable draw against Liverpool at Anfield. However, it was ultimately not enough to see them through to the next round of the competition.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



"I don't know if I've seen many better benches than that. It was a who's who of top drawer players."



No Salah, Mané, van Dijk or Fabinho. No problem for Liverpool.



🎙



#UCLTONIGHT "Their bench today was FRIGHTENING!""I don't know if I've seen many better benches than that. It was a who's who of top drawer players."No Salah, Mané, van Dijk or Fabinho. No problem for Liverpool. @rioferdy5 was suitably impressed. "Their bench today was FRIGHTENING!" 😳"I don't know if I've seen many better benches than that. It was a who's who of top drawer players."No Salah, Mané, van Dijk or Fabinho. No problem for Liverpool.🎙 @rioferdy5 was suitably impressed.#UCLTONIGHT https://t.co/7givtb5C8P

Klopp brought on the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as the game wore on. However, the players who started the game definitely gave a good account of themselves.

Klopp's strong attacking unit will come in handy as Liverpool chase a quadruple

Liverpool FC v SL Benfica Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Mohamed Salah has arguably been the best player in the world this season and his transformational impact on Liverpool's fortunes cannot be overemphasized. Sadio Mane is also vital to Jurgen Klopp's plans. However, both men have been significantly below their best in recent weeks.

With Liverpool chasing glory on four fronts, this is far from an ideal situation. Nevertheless, the club's excellent recruitment strategy has left them well-stocked in attack.

Liverpool FC @LFC "We are a really strong team, we are Liverpool FC." "We are a really strong team, we are Liverpool FC." 🔴

Roberto Firmino was once a key member of the Premier League's most-hallowed front three. However, his diminishing returns over the last few years has seen him lose his spot in the starting XI. The Brazilian still remains a bonafide game-changer, evidenced by his star showing against Benfica.

The additions of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have also strengthened Liverpool's attack and reduced their over-dependence on Mohamed Salah for goals. This puts the club in good stead heading into the home run of the season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar