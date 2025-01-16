  • home icon
  • "Didn’t want to lose this opportunity" - Player set for move to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami shares he put pressure on current club to seal deal

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Jan 16, 2025 00:47 GMT
Lionel Messi is set to begin his second full season at Inter Miami
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are closing in on the signing of Colo Colo defender Maximiliano Falcon, who has claimed that he pushed for the transfer. The Uruguayan defender is set to become the first defensive addition for the Herons this off-season, with a deal nearly agreed for his transfer.

Inter Miami have lost defenders Nicolas Freire and Sergiy Kryvtsov since the end of the 2024 MLS season, and have yet to make any additions to their rearguard. They have found an agreement for the transfer of Falcon, and the versatile defender spoke to TNT Sports about his impending switch. He acknowledged that learning of the financial implication of the transfer got him motivated and led him to put pressure on Colo Colo.

“When I traveled there and found out about the money they had, I made the decision to put on the pressure because I didn’t want to lose this opportunity," he said.
“As a manager or president, thinking that you have an important player, it’s difficult to get hit with this bombshell. It’s difficult to go through the processes in football and even though it’s been reached and the club is left with a lot of money. The negotiations were difficult,” Falcon added.

The 27-year-old was the subject of Inter Miami's interest in the past, and the Herons saw a bid rejected by the Chilean club. Falcon then refused to resume for pre-season training, effectively forcing the club to accept the $2 million offer sent by Lionel Messi's club.

Falcon can play at centre-back or at right-back, depending on the instructions of coach Javier Mascherano. The defender, alongside midfielder Telasco Segovia, are expected to be announced as the next two signings for the Herons.

Inter Miami finalize agreement to keep Lionel Messi's international teammate

Inter Miami have concluded talks with experienced goalkeeper Oscar Ustari to extend his stay at the club, they have announced. The Argentine goalkeeper, a youth international teammate of captain Lionel Messi, will continue to deputise for Drake Callender between the sticks.

Ustari, who joined the club towards the end of the 2024 regular season, had been locked in talks with Inter Miami over a deal. He has now earned a contract that will see him remain at the club through the 2025 MLS season.

Oscar Ustari made just one appearance for the club, and the 38-year-old kept a clean sheet in the win over Toronto FC on the penultimate matchday of the regular season.

He won the U-20 World Cup and Olympic gold medal with Lionel Messi as a youngster, and will be hopeful of more success in the forthcoming season.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
