Diego Godin makes bold claim on beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to La Liga title

Former Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin recently spoke about playing against Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in La Liga and winning the Spanish top flight.

Godin, who recently announced retirement from football, won the 2013-14 La LIiga as an Atletico Madrid player. Both the Portugal and Argentina superstars played for Real Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga at that point in time. Speaking about the most impressive achievement of his Atleti career, Godin told Cadena Cope:

"La Liga weighs much more because of the complexity of that competition. That year we reached the Champions League final, with Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo it was difficult. And winning a title at Atleti is special and worth much more than winning it with any other team."

Atletico Madrid won the La Liga back in the 2013-14 season. While they also reached the UEFA Champions League final, they were beaten 4-1 by Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi once said that Cristiano Ronaldo stands out in football

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two standout footballers of the modern era. They have been involved in countless on-field duels throughout the course of their careers.

Messi and Ronaldo have been the best players in the world for the past two decades. The Argentina captain once spoke highly about his Portuguese rival as Lionel Messi told La Sexta:

"There are many admirable athletes. Rafa Nadal, Federer, LeBron - in all sports there is always someone who stands out and is admirable for his work. Cristiano stands out in football. There are many who stand out and always do their best."

Despite their on-field rivalry, Messi and Ronaldo have always shared a very respectful relationship. Their mutual admiration has always been evident from the duo's words. Messi's comments were yet another instant when that aspect of the duo was on display.