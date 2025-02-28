Diego Gomez opens up on advice he got from Lionel Messi at Inter Miami after leaving MLS to join Brighton in Premier League

Former Inter Miami star Diego Gomez opened up on the advice that Argentine superstar Lionel Messi gave him before his move to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. The Paraguayan claimed that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner played a significant role in his 'development' and called him him the 'best player in football'.

Gomez joined Miami from boyhood side Libertad for a reported €2.7 million in July 2023. He racked up seven goals and seven assists in 40 appearances across all competitions, attracting attention from multiple European sides with his impressive displays.

In January 2025, the 21-year-old transferred to Brighton for a reported €13 million. A month on from the move, he was asked about sharing the pitch with Messi and what he learned from the maestro.

Gomez said (via The Argus):

"He helped me a lot in my development, in my football. I learnt a lot from him, the best player in football. It was a unique experience in my career. He was always one of the team, same as Jordi and Busquets sharing everything. It was something special what we achieved. It didn't end as we wanted but it was a unique experience and I made the most of working with him on a daily basis."

When asked about the advice that he received from the legendary Argentine forward, Gomez added:

"He always told me to play forward and, when I have the ball, to have no fear."

Inter Miami started their 2025 MLS campaign with a 2-2 draw against New York City FC, a game in which Messi grabbed two assists. Up next, they will be in action against Houston Dynamo on Sunday, March 2.

"He is in love with the club" - La Liga chief makes claim about Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has claimed that Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi is 'in love' with his former side Barcelona. The Spaniard asserted that he is 'quite sure' the 37-year-old will return to Catalonia shortly.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner joined Barca's famed La Masia academy in 2000, graduating to the first team in 2004. He spent 17 successful seasons at the club, racking up an unbelievable 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances across all competitions.

Tebas said that he believes the Argentine captain will rejoin the Blaugrana soon - as a player or even in another capacity. The 62-year-old executive said (via Give Me Sport):

"I think Messi wants to go back to Barcelona. He spent lots of years there. I am quite sure he will come back. Maybe as a player, but I can see him returning in another capacity as well. Messi and Barcelona go hand in hand. His brand, and Barcelona's brand, are in many ways one and the same. He is in love with the club."

With 54 points after 25 rounds of fixtures (17 wins, three draws, five losses), Barcelona currently sit tied with Real Madrid atop the LaLiga standings.

