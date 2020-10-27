Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo a 'cut above the others': Diego Maradona

Argentinian footballing legend Diego Maradona opened up to French Football about his career, his ideal 60th birthday present and who his favorite players from this generation were.

Asked about what he wants for his birthday, which is on October 30, Diego Maradona jokingly made a 'Hand of God' reference, claiming that he'd like to score against England again - this time with his right hand.

And unsurprisingly, he named Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as his two favorite players of this generation.

“Messi and Cristiano, Cristiano and Messi. For me, these two are a cut above the others,” Maradona said. “I don't see anyone approaching them. Not a single person [will] achieve half of what they do.”

However, being an Argentinian, Diego Maradona has previously sided with Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo. Back in 2017, he mentioned in an interview with Argentinian television channel TyC Sports that while he admires the Portuguese player, he 'prefers' his compatriot Messi.

"Cristiano is an animal. I wish he was Argentine. But I still prefer Messi. He is enjoying playing football and goes by opponents with ease. Leo cannot deliver the World Cup on his own. Even if he does not win a World Cup, we will still remember him," Maradona had previously said.

Diego Maradona revealed the time when he almost left Napoli to sign for Marseille

Diego Maradona also recalled the time when he almost left Serie A side Napoli - following their 1989 UEFA Cup final win over VfB Stuttgart - and joined Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Then Napoli president Corrado Ferlaino had promised to let him leave should the team win the trophy. Maradona claimed that he was promised double wages by the French club's president Bernard Tapie and was on the verge of leaving.

However, when Marseille's offer was put on the table and Maradona went to speak to Ferlaino, the Italian changed his stance.

"Once I returned to Naples ( from the meeting in Milan with Marseille's representatives), I said to Ferlaino, 'Thank you President for all these beautiful years, I am leaving, " Maradona told France Football.

"At that point, he started playing the fool, like he didn't understand, and he backed up. End of the story," he added.