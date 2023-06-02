Diego Simeone reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo could never join Atletico Madrid despite transfer rumours

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone dismissed claims that Cristiano Ronaldo can join Los Rojiblancos.

El Nacional reported a few days ago that the Portuguese international has requested the La Liga side to facilitate a move away from Al-Nassr. Simeone, however, claimed that Ronaldo is a bonafide Real Madrid legend, which would make it impossible for him to ever play for Atleti.

Simeone further claimed that it is the same reason he will never be able to coach Real Madrid. In a recent interview, the Argentine coach said:

"Ronaldo will not be able to play for Atlético in the same way that Simone will not be able to coach Real Madrid."

Cristiano Ronaldo turned out to be Atletico's nightmare during his career. In his time at Real Madrid, he tormented Simeone's club regularly. Even after leaving Spain, Ronaldo proved to be a hard player to deal with for Atleti, as he scored a hat-trick to help Juventus manage a 3-2 comeback win on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in 2019.

In his 37 appearances against Atletico, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 25 goals and provided nine assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently addressed his Al-Nassr future

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent earlier this year after leaving Manchester United via mutual termination of his contract. He has since scored 14 goals and has provided three assists after making his debut in January.

However, there have been reports that the Portuguese already wants out of Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo recently sat down for an interview with the Saudi Pro League's official media and brushed away all claims that he will be leaving Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo said (via NNN Nigeria):

“I am happy here. I want to continue here. I will continue here. And in my opinion, if they continue to do the work they want to do here, the Saudi league can be a top-five league in the world. I will do my best during the time that I will be here.”

Ronaldo's first season at Al-Nassr couldn't result in a trophy-winning campaign. The 38-year-old, though, is determined to change that next season and help Al-Alamy win silverware.

