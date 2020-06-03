Dimitar Berbatov has tipped Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic to find their feet at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid new boys Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic have been tipped to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu by Bulgarian legend Dimitar Berbatov.

Since joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 for a combined fee of £160 million, the pair have failed to make an impact at the club due to recurring injuries.

Since 2006/07, only four players had scored 15+ goals and provided 15+ assists in a single season of a top-five European division:



✓ Lionel Messi (x4)

✓ Eden Hazard (x2)

✓ Cristiano Ronaldo

✓ Luis Suárez



Jadon Sancho has just made it five. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Yvb1kpWBZC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 31, 2020

However, Berbatov believes that Hazard could be a difference-maker for Real Madrid when he returns to full fitness.

"Hazard will mark the differences in a very important way for Real Madrid. With the championship being played only between the two, I believe that the Whites will have a magnificent opportunity to win it, especially with a top Hazard"

The former Manchester United striker claimed that Hazard needs to announce himself to the Real Madrid faithful with a moment of magic like he did so constantly at Chelsea.

“He has to do something like what he did at Chelsea when he left: press, score, assist. This is how he will have confidence again."

The Bulgarian also backed Jovic to come of age and vindicate his transfer fee, adding that he is definitely one for the future for Real Madrid.

"We Balkans sometimes do things differently, but I hope he can be focused on what is really important to him: getting fit and demonstrating that Real Madrid was right when he paid what he paid for his transfer ”

Real Madrid stars backed by Berbatov

Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic are yet to repay Real Madrid's faith in them

Berbatov also acknowledged that the step up from the Bundesliga to La Liga is no small matter. After bursting onto the scene with Eintracht Frankfurt last season, Jovic earned a big-money move to Real Madrid.

However, since swapping Germany for Spain, he's looked a shadow of his former self and struggled with injuries and poor form.

While Berbatov acknowledged Jovic's struggles, he back the young Serbian to come good for Real Madrid in the coming years.

“I insist that it is an investment for the future. He is going through a difficult situation because he is injured and that, mentally, it will be tough, but he has to think positively and project himself on how he will make good games for next season. "

Eden Hazard was injured in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League encounter against Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 and hasn't featured for the club since.

However, the Belgian has returned to full fitness in recent weeks and is expected to play a big part for Real Madrid in the coming weeks.

Real Madrid trail Barcelona by two points in the La Liga summit and are looking to win their first league title since the 2016-17 season. Los Blancos will need Hazard to return to his best in the business end of the season if they are to topple Barcelona at the top of the table.