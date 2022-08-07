"Different manager, same old sh**" "Have mercy on my soul" - Manchester United fans lose their minds as Ten Hag names 2 'genuinely awful' players in starting XI

Manchester United have had a positive preseason and will look to take it into the Premier League campaign with their first match of the season against Brighton. However, their starting lineup has angered the Old Trafford faithful, who strongly believe there are better options, especially in midfield.

A stumbling season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick saw Fred and Scott McTominay take up holding positions in the middle of the park. Erik ten Hag has chosen to start the first game of the season with the duo, and the fans are not happy with the decision.

Taking to Twitter to call out Ten Hag's choices, the United faithful have angrily shared their opinions, with some calling for an end to 'McFred' in future starting lineups. Here is a selection of tweets from the unhappy Manchester United support:

™️ @MLAnthonyy @ManUtd Going into a new season with Mcfred sums up Manchester United these days, embarrassing @ManUtd Going into a new season with Mcfred sums up Manchester United these days, embarrassing

Sam @Footyis4every1 Different Manager same old shit. McFred starts again 🤣 Different Manager same old shit. McFred starts again 🤣

DahirCaptain xxxx @dahiir_m What did we do to deserve Mcfred?? What did we do to deserve Mcfred??😭😭😭😭

AinsleyHarriott @Bxdtxnx @utdreport The fact we’ve gone into another season with McFred is just appalling @utdreport The fact we’ve gone into another season with McFred is just appalling

xT. Rankïn' ∆ 🏁 @AfroVII Wait. Did I just see McFred in that starting XI? Especially Mc? Must be a mad joke. Wait. Did I just see McFred in that starting XI? Especially Mc? Must be a mad joke.

Jack Barrett @jackbarrettmufc . Meant to be backing the Manager, but we are starting the opening game of the season with McFred in the midfield. Have mercy on my soul Meant to be backing the Manager, but we are starting the opening game of the season with McFred in the midfield. Have mercy on my soul 😡.

Sean Kavanagh @SeanKav16228384 I don’t know if the fact we’re starting another season with McFred should shock me or not. I don’t know if the fact we’re starting another season with McFred should shock me or not.

With Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, another surprising inclusion in the starting lineup will be Bruno Fernandes in the false nine position. However, Erik ten Hag might decide to go with Marcus Rashford as a striker, but this would leave Fernandes on the wing, rather than in the middle.

With Anthony Martial unfit, Ten Hag has few options and will have to make do with the squad available to him. Manchester United are yet to sign another striker, which clearly showcases their current lack of squad depth. Christian Eriksen is also set to debut for the Red Devils in the attacking midfield, and fans will hope his impressive performances in the preseason can continue.

The Red Devils will hope to secure more transfers before the window closes if they are to improve on the team's squad depth.

Manchester United's starting lineup for Brighton clash

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

The backline will see Lisandro Martinez debut in the first game of the season, alongside captain Harry Maguire. On either flank, Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw will take those positions, rather than Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia respectively.

With Scott McTominay, Fred, and Christian Eriksen in the middle of the park, it will be Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bruno Fernandes to spearhead the attack.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Shaw, Maguire, Martinez, McTominay, Fred, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford.

Subs: Heaton, Malacia, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Garner, Van de Beek, Elanga, Garnacho, Ronaldo.

