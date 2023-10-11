"Different but not that much" - La Liga's official handle make incredible Cristiano Ronaldo-Jude Bellingham comparision

La Liga's official handle on Instagram has made a bold claim and stated that there is not a big difference between Jude Bellingham and Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

The league's official account posted photos of both players celebrating their goals and were comparing the starts they had at Santiago Bernabeu. They were full of praise for Bellingham after he scored 10 goals in as many matches to match the record set by Cristiano.

The post comes just a day after Madrid legend Guti stated that Bellingham was coming for the throne of Messi and Ronaldo. He said on l Chiringuito TV:

"Bellingham is playing some incredible games. It was the throne of Vinicius, Mbappe, Haaland... but Bellingham is the only one who has realised that the throne of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is free, and he is going for it.”

Los Blancos beat competition from Liverpool and other Premier League clubs to sign Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

Jude Bellingham wants to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo in international tournaments too

Jude Bellingham has been matching and breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's records at Real Madrid this season. He has now set sights on replicating the same with the national records and wants to win major trophies with the Three Lions.

He told Reach Football:

“My goal for the next 12 months with the England team will be the same for the next 10-15 years: try to win major tournaments."

"We should use the experiences we’ve got from previous tournaments to push on and bring some silverware home. That’s the common goal that we are striving towards and we aren’t afraid to say that anymore. In the last few years it’s been a case of hiding that expectation, so that we never fail. We’ve got to be willing to say it, so we can achieve it.”

England take on Australia in an international friendly this week. They have a tough match – a repeat of the UEFA EURO 2020 final - when they take on Italy in the EURO 2024 qualifier next week.