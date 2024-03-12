"Difficult to accept that as a player and friend" - Barcelona star on Xavi's decision to leave the club in the summer

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has admitted that he felt bad after Xavi announced his decision to leave the club this summer. He said that players needed to accept his decision but also realize they were responsible for his exit.

Speaking to the media ahead of Barcelona's clash with Napoli in the UEFA Champions League, the German goalkeeper was emotional talking about Xavi's exit. He stated that they need to take responsibility for the results and said:

"Xavi announced it, his goodbye, and to me, who has known him for years, it felt bad. We are also responsible for these decisions. He told us that this does not stop and that we must give our best, also for him. He is a great coach who has brought us back to this point and is working very well so that we can compete every 3 or 4 days. Unfortunately he is leaving and it is difficult to accept that as a player and friend."

When quizzed about if he wants Hansi Flick as the new manager at Barcelona, the goalkeeper added:

"It is not the time to talk about Hansi Flick, just after the question about Xavi, it is not the day. Tomorrow we play maybe the most important game of the season. He is a great person who we value a lot in the German team. I know you don't like this answer, I can see that from your reaction, but it's not the time."

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been at Barcelona for over a decade and has been a key part of the first team.

Why is Xavi leaving Barcelona?

Xavi announced in January that he would leave Barcelona at the end of the season. He stated that he felt his work was not appreciated enough.

He said (via GOAL):

"The decision on my resignation has been made for a long time, our work is not valued enough. That's why I had decided to leave from the beginning of the season. Is it the club, press or fans? I think it's in general. I don't think it's (our work) been valued enough."

The Catalan side are yet to make a decision on the replacement. Roberto de Zerbi and Hansi Flick are reported to be the top targets for the club.