"Difficult for Arsenal now", "What a season" - Social media reacts as Liverpool win 2024-25 Premier League title after Spurs win

Liverpool have officially secured the 2024-25 Premier League title after coming from behind to defeat Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield on Sunday (April 27). This is the Reds' first league title since the 2019-20 season and the 20th top-flight title in their history.
After Arsenal dropped points against Crystal Palace on Wednesday (2-2), the Reds needed just one point against Ange Postecoglou’s side to clinch the Premier League title with four matches to spare.
Liverpool started the game in sloppy fashion and it seemed like their title-winning party would be delayed when the visitors took an unexpected lead in the 12th minute. Dominik Solanke gave Spurs the lead with a towering header from James Maddison’s corner.
Spurs’ resolve vanished four minutes later when Mohamed Salah released Dominik Szoboszlai on goal, and the latter subsequently squared it for Luis Diaz to put the Reds back on level terms.
Liverpool immediately took control from there and were ahead in the 24th minute as Alexis Mac Allister rifled home a shot from the edge of the box. Cody Gakpo added a third 10 minutes later to give his side a sizeable lead before the break.
Talisman Mohamed Salah added a fourth in the 63rd minute following a typical Liverpool counterattack. Spurs’ woes were further worsened when Destiny Udogie turned Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross into his own net to give the Reds a fifth. Neither side was able to find the back of the net in the remaining minutes, which saw Liverpool secure a conclusive victory on home soil.
The result meant the Arne Slot's side have won the 2024-25 Premier League title, as they are now 15 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal with four games left.
Fans were buzzing on social media after the Reds were confirmed as Premier League champions. Here are some of the reactions below:
An X user wrote:
''He did it in his first season. Arne slot is a Liverpool legend!''
RB Leipzig tweeted and specially congratulated their former players Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai:
''Congrats, @LFC! Especially to Ibou and Szobo 🤍What a season.''
Another took a dig at Arsenal, who currently sit in second place:
''April: Liverpool sealed ARNE SLOT as their new head coach. April 27, 2025: WE ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! The best 365 days for a Liverpool fan,'' @ANSisHere wrote.
''Congratulations my brothers,'' @dighitom7 added.
"We could have scored a few more " – Arne Slot on Liverpool’s 5-1 win over Tottenham
Arne Slot could hardly hide his pride and satisfaction after his side's emphatic 5-1 victory over Tottenham. He was delighted with the result and the way his side performed under pressure.
The Dutchman told BBC Match of the Day in the post-match press conference:
"I think from the moment we arrived on the bus everyone could feel that we were never going to lose this game. The fans were so supportive before and during the game. Even at 1-0 down you felt this team and the fans could get it over the line."
"Conceding from a set piece is always difficult but from that moment we were outstanding. We could have scored a few more. Tottenham's focus was probably more on Thursday but you still have to win it and we did."
The 2024-25 Premier League champions will next be in action against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, May 4.