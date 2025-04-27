"Difficult for Arsenal now", "What a season" - Social media reacts as Liverpool win 2024-25 Premier League title after Spurs win

Liverpool have officially secured the 2024-25 Premier League title after coming from behind to defeat Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield on Sunday (April 27). This is the Reds' first league title since the 2019-20 season and the 20th top-flight title in their history.

Ad

After Arsenal dropped points against Crystal Palace on Wednesday (2-2), the Reds needed just one point against Ange Postecoglou’s side to clinch the Premier League title with four matches to spare.

Liverpool started the game in sloppy fashion and it seemed like their title-winning party would be delayed when the visitors took an unexpected lead in the 12th minute. Dominik Solanke gave Spurs the lead with a towering header from James Maddison’s corner.

Ad

Trending

Spurs’ resolve vanished four minutes later when Mohamed Salah released Dominik Szoboszlai on goal, and the latter subsequently squared it for Luis Diaz to put the Reds back on level terms.

Liverpool immediately took control from there and were ahead in the 24th minute as Alexis Mac Allister rifled home a shot from the edge of the box. Cody Gakpo added a third 10 minutes later to give his side a sizeable lead before the break.

Ad

Talisman Mohamed Salah added a fourth in the 63rd minute following a typical Liverpool counterattack. Spurs’ woes were further worsened when Destiny Udogie turned Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross into his own net to give the Reds a fifth. Neither side was able to find the back of the net in the remaining minutes, which saw Liverpool secure a conclusive victory on home soil.

The result meant the Arne Slot's side have won the 2024-25 Premier League title, as they are now 15 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal with four games left.

Ad

Fans were buzzing on social media after the Reds were confirmed as Premier League champions. Here are some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

An X user wrote:

''He did it in his first season. Arne slot is a Liverpool legend!''

Expand Tweet

Ad

RB Leipzig tweeted and specially congratulated their former players Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai:

''Congrats, @LFC! Especially to Ibou and Szobo 🤍What a season.''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another took a dig at Arsenal, who currently sit in second place:

Expand Tweet

Ad

''April: Liverpool sealed ARNE SLOT as their new head coach. April 27, 2025: WE ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! The best 365 days for a Liverpool fan,'' @ANSisHere wrote.

"We could have scored a few more " – Arne Slot on Liverpool’s 5-1 win over Tottenham

Arne Slot could hardly hide his pride and satisfaction after his side's emphatic 5-1 victory over Tottenham. He was delighted with the result and the way his side performed under pressure.

Ad

The Dutchman told BBC Match of the Day in the post-match press conference:

"I think from the moment we arrived on the bus everyone could feel that we were never going to lose this game. The fans were so supportive before and during the game. Even at 1-0 down you felt this team and the fans could get it over the line."

Ad

"Conceding from a set piece is always difficult but from that moment we were outstanding. We could have scored a few more. Tottenham's focus was probably more on Thursday but you still have to win it and we did."

The 2024-25 Premier League champions will next be in action against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, May 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More