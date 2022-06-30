"Difficult to keep someone if they don't want to be there" - Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos opens up on Robert Lewandowski's situation at Bayern Munich

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has given his verdict on the Robert Lewandowski saga, stating that it would be difficult for Bayern Munich to keep him against his wishes.

The 34-year-old has been making headlines, both in the German and Spanish media, over the last couple of months. The Poland international, who is out of contract in June 2023, first stated that he would not sign an extension with the Bavarians (via Fabrizio Romano).

Romano further revealed (via Planet Football) that the player only wanted to join Barcelona, overlooking interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea.

Toni Kroos, who left Bayern Munich to join Real Madrid in 2014, thinks it is going to be difficult to force Lewandowski to honor his contract at Bayern.

Speaking on the Einfach mal Luppen podcast (via Madrid Xtra), the former Germany international said:

"Lewandowski? It's difficult to keep someone if they don't want to be there (Bayern)."

The No. 9, who joined Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, has been their best player over the last eight years.

The two-time The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award winner has scored 344 goals and provided 72 assists in 375 appearances for the club. His goal involvements have helped them to two Bundesliga titles and one Champions League, amongst other honors.

Lewandowski originally wanted to move to Spain to play for his dream club Real Madrid

As per reports, the Polish striker wishes for nothing more than to join Barcelona, but as per his former agent, his original plans were completely different.

In an interview with Goal and SPOX, the goalscorer’s former agent Cezary Kucharski revealed that Barca's arch-rivals Real Madrid were originally his dream club.

He said:

"When we brought Robert to Germany, the plan was actually: Dortmund, Bavaria, Spain, USA. And it's no secret that Real Madrid used to be his big dream."

The move supposedly never materialized due to financial reasons, but we do not think Los Blancos would have gone after the former Dortmund man either way.

Karim Benzema's performances in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era have made him one of the best. Replacing the in-form Frenchman would not have been the right move for the All Whites.

