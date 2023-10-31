“Difficult to say he is better than Cristiano Ronaldo or Kylian Mbappe” – Didier Deschamps offers opinion after Lionel Messi wins 8th Ballon d’Or

France national team head coach Didier Deschamps has given his take on the best player ever in the aftermath of Lionel Messi winning his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or on Monday.

The Argentine attacker had a phenomenal season, registering 41 goals and assists in as many games for Paris Saint-Germain while crowning the campaign with World Cup glory in December 2022.

Addressing who is the best player of all time, Deschamps said that it is hard for him to pick Messi with Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe also in the mix.

He told Football Picante (via Get Football News France):

“The Argentinians [say that Messi is the best of all time]. But is difficult to say that Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo or Kylian Mbappé, who is younger.”

Cristiano Ronaldo contested Lionel Messi for the majority of those Ballons d'Or, winning five himself. Mbappe, who is considered one of the best players in the world, is yet to win one.

He finished third in this year's ranking, his highest position yet, with Manchester City's Erling Haaland coming second on the list.

Lionel Messi dedicates 8th Ballon d'Or to Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi has had a special few months since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was deservingly given a hero's welcome back in his country following the triumph, that has seemingly put him next to, if not ahead of, their other legend Diego Maradona.

Messi, on the occasion of his historic eighth Ballon d'Or, dedicated the trophy to the football legend.

"Happy birthday, Diego. This is for you too," AFP quoted him as saying.

"This is a gift to the whole Argentina team for what we achieved."

In the moments after winning the World Cup, Messi had wished for the former Argentine captain to be alive to have seen his team lift the trophy again.

"I would have liked Diego to give me the cup, or at least to see all this, to see Argentina as world champions, with everything he wanted and how he loved the national team. I think from above, he – like a lot of people who love me – were strong," Messi said that time.