"Difficult to understand how it is possible for someone to leave so soon" - Bruno Fernandes reacts to tragic death of teammate Diogo Jota

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has reacted to Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota's tragic passing. The two players have shared the dressing room for Portugal over the years and Fernandas has shared his grief over the news.

The football world was taken aback by the news of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva's death in a car crash on Thursday, July 3. The devastating accident took place near Zamora in Spain in which both Jota and his brother succumbed to death.

Tributes from all across the globe have poured in on social media following the heartbreaking news. Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes shared a story on Instagram in response to his compatriot's passing. He wrote:

“Friend, colleague and companion in a thousand battles. It is difficult to understand how it is possible that someone can leave so soon. May you and your brother find the peace you need to look after those you lost so soon and suddenly. My condolences to your entire family."

Jota and Fernandes have shared the pitch on 52 occasions as teammates and on seven occasions as opponents. Diogo Jota's untimely passing will leave a huge void in football and at the Liverpool Football Club. He was an integral member of the Reds' squad since joining them from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020.

Jota made 182 appearances for Liverpool scoring 65 times while producing 26 assists. He battled plenty of injuries during his time at Anfield but contributed a lot to the club's success in the last few years. Capped 49 times for Portugal, he won two UEFA Nations Leagues with his country while winning four trophies for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp reacts to tragic death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shared his grief on social media following Diogo Jota's tragic death. Klopp was in charge of the Reds when they signed Jota in 2020 from Wolves and managed him on 145 occasions.

Klopp took to Instagram to share how much Jota meant to him and how good he was as a friend. The former Liverpool manager wrote:

"This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can’t see it! I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother André. Diogo was not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father!"

Klopp added:

"We will miss you so much! All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them! Rest in peace - Love J."

Klopp played a pivotal role in Diogo Jota's transformation from a good player into an elite-level attacker. He scored 56 goals and provided 22 assists in 145 appearances under the former Borussia Dortmund manager.

