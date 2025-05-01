Dillon Danis sends 3-word message to Cristiano Ronaldo after Al-Nassr crash out of AFC Champions League Elite semi-final

American mixed martial artist Dillon Danis has sent a message to Cristiano Ronaldo following Al-Nassr's exit from the AFC Champions League. The Riyad-based club lost 3-2 to Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale in the semifinals at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium on Wednesday, April 30.

Ad

The Saudi side arrived at the game on the back of the 4-1 demolition of Yokohama FM over the weekend. Jhon Duran scored a brace, while Sadio Mane and CR7 also found the back of the net.

However, the Portuguese superstar wasn't in his element on Wednesday. While Mane and Ayman Yahya got on the scoresheet, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score and even missed a glorious opportunity to make it 3-3 late in the game.

Ad

Trending

After the defeat, CR7 took to Instagram to share a message, thanking Al-Nassr fans for their support. He wrote:

"Sometimes the dream has to wait. I’m proud of this team and everything we gave on the pitch. 🟡🔵Thank you to all the fans who believed in us and stood by us every step of the way. Your support means the world."

Ad

Ad

Support poured in for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, and Danis also posted a comment on the post. He wrote:

"Never give up 😤"

With the result, Al-Nassr are in danger of finishing the season without trophies. They are eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad in third place in the Saudi Pro League with five games left in the league season.

When does Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr expire?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the final months of his contract with Al-Nassr, and is yet to sign an extension. The Portuguese superstar arrived at the Saudi club in December 2022 after parting ways with Manchester United.

Ad

Unfortunately, CR7 hasn't been able to lift the league during his time with the Riyadh-based club. The 40-year-old won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, which remains his only trophy since moving to the Middle East.

Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo has been indispensable in front of the goal, registering 91 goals from 102 games for Al-Nassr to date. Recent reports have suggested that the club are pleased with his efforts and have already offered him a one-year extension.

MARCA have reported that CR7 has agreed to stay with the Saudi side for an additional season, where he will be paid another €183m. He will also receive 5% stake in the club as a token of appreciation for his efforts so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More