Dillon Danis sends 3-word message to Cristiano Ronaldo after Al-Nassr crash out of AFC Champions League Elite semi-final

American mixed martial artist Dillon Danis has sent a message to Cristiano Ronaldo following Al-Nassr's exit from the AFC Champions League. The Riyad-based club lost 3-2 to Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale in the semifinals at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium on Wednesday, April 30.
The Saudi side arrived at the game on the back of the 4-1 demolition of Yokohama FM over the weekend. Jhon Duran scored a brace, while Sadio Mane and CR7 also found the back of the net.
However, the Portuguese superstar wasn't in his element on Wednesday. While Mane and Ayman Yahya got on the scoresheet, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score and even missed a glorious opportunity to make it 3-3 late in the game.
After the defeat, CR7 took to Instagram to share a message, thanking Al-Nassr fans for their support. He wrote:
"Sometimes the dream has to wait. I’m proud of this team and everything we gave on the pitch. 🟡🔵Thank you to all the fans who believed in us and stood by us every step of the way. Your support means the world."
Support poured in for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, and Danis also posted a comment on the post. He wrote:
"Never give up 😤"
With the result, Al-Nassr are in danger of finishing the season without trophies. They are eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad in third place in the Saudi Pro League with five games left in the league season.
When does Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr expire?
Cristiano Ronaldo is in the final months of his contract with Al-Nassr, and is yet to sign an extension. The Portuguese superstar arrived at the Saudi club in December 2022 after parting ways with Manchester United.
Unfortunately, CR7 hasn't been able to lift the league during his time with the Riyadh-based club. The 40-year-old won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, which remains his only trophy since moving to the Middle East.
Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo has been indispensable in front of the goal, registering 91 goals from 102 games for Al-Nassr to date. Recent reports have suggested that the club are pleased with his efforts and have already offered him a one-year extension.
MARCA have reported that CR7 has agreed to stay with the Saudi side for an additional season, where he will be paid another €183m. He will also receive 5% stake in the club as a token of appreciation for his efforts so far.