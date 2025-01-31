Dillon Danis sends confident message to Cristiano Ronaldo after Al-Nassr captain scores goal in 2-1 win over Al-Raed

Dillon Danis took to social media and commented on Cristiano Ronaldo's recent Instagram post after Al-Nassr recorded a 2-1 victory over Al-Raed on Thursday, January 30.

The Portuguese forward broke the deadlock against Al-Raed with the help of an assist from Marcelo Brozovic in the 35th minute. Ronaldo also assisted Nawaf Al-Boushail in the 47th minute for Al-Nassr's second goal. Amir Sayoud scored Al-Raed's only goal of the match in the 76th minute.

After the win, the former Real Madrid star took to Instagram and uploaded a post. He captioned the post:

"Three straight wins for us."

Commenting on the post, American mixed martial artist Dillon Danis wrote:

"We don't lose."

Dillon Danis' comment on Ronaldo's Instagram post. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023, he has been seen hanging out with Dillon Danis on a few occasions. In October 2023, the Portuguese forward was spotted partying alongside Danis and Conor McGregor in Les Vegas.

The American mixed martial artist also congratulated Ronaldo after the former Manchester United star garnered more than 25 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Ronaldo created a new record by hitting 25 million YouTube subscribers in just over 24 hours after his channel was launched.

Al-Nassr are currently third in the Saudi Pro League with 38 points after 18 matches. The Portuguese forward has made 24 appearances for Al-Nassr this season, bagging 21 goals and four assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo achieves new milestone after Al-Nassr's win over Al-Raed

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first and only football player in history to reach 700 official club victories. The Portuguese forward reached the milestone following Al-Nassr's 2-1 victory over Al-Raed on Thursday.

According to Spanish outlet MARCA, Ronaldo is the only player in football history to reach the milestone. The 39-year-old started his professional career with Sporting CP, winning 13 matches. For Manchester United, in his both spells (between 2003 and 2009 to 2021 and 2022), he won 215 games.

During his time at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018, Ronaldo won 316 matches. The Portuguese forward clinched 91 victories in Italy between 2018 and 2021, while he played for Juventus. Meanwhile, he has won 66 games with Al-Nassr since joining the Saudi Pro League side in January 2023.

