Dimitar Berbatov believes Jadon Sancho is 'overestimating his value' at Manchester United, could be sold if issue persists

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov reckons attacker Jadon Sancho is treading on thin ice following his much-publicised public feud with manager Erik ten Hag.

Sancho, 23, has not featured in the 3-2 Premier League win at home to Nottingham Forest on August 26. He was notably absent in the subsequent 3-1 loss at Arsenal, which Ten Hag attributed to Sancho's poor attitude in training.

That drew a terse response from Sancho on social media. In a now-deleted tweet, the Englishman claimed to have been made a scapegoat, which obviously didn't go well with both the boss and the club.

United have subsequently banished the attacker from the first team, asking him to train and even dine with the academy players. With Sancho seemingly reluctant to mend fences with Ten Hag by apologising for his public outburst, his future at the club seems uncertain.

Berbatov alluded to the same, telling Betfair (via The Daily Mail) that there's only winner in Sancho's feud with Ten Hag.

"If it continues like this, Jadon Sancho going to go nowhere at the club. I'm very disappointed that a situation like this has been made public, and a lot of people are discussing it. Things like this happen often, but they're not made public.

Berbatov added that Sancho hasn't done enough to merit preferential treatment:

"Once he's done that, he needs to earn his place in the team - and the only way to do that is by training harder and playing well when the chance arises. Sometimes a player, and I hope this isn't the case for Sancho, who takes this long to resolve conflict has overestimated his own value to the club."

The Bulgarian said that things are not likely to end well for Sancho if he doesn't budge from his stance:

"United can easily decide to get rid of Sancho over this. As talented as he is, and we all saw it at Dortmund, he has yet to show any of this at United. We can only speculate why that is, maybe it's his surroundings or the people who he's around.

"Or maybe it's because he doesn't agree with the manager. If this drags on anymore, I can't see it getting better, and it's best to part ways."

How has Jadon Sancho fared at Manchester United?

Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has had a hugely underwhelming spell at Manchester United since arriving on a €100 million move from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021.

In 82 games across competitions, the Englishman has bagged only 12 goals and six assists. He's yet to make a goal contribution in three games across competitions this term.

Sancho's numbers at Manchester United, as Berbatov noted, are indeed a far cry from what he posted at BvB. In a successful four-season stint, he bagged an impressive 50 goals and 64 assists.