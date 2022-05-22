Dimitar Berbatov chooses between Liverpool superstar Salah and Spurs’ Son for Premier League Golden Boot award 

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur star Dimitar Berbatov has given his choice of player to win the Premier League Golden Boot this season. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is leading the race with 22 goals, while Tottenham's Son Heung-min is right behind him on 21.

One of the two will likely take home the top-scorer award, as no other player is in sight. Cristiano Ronaldo is third with 18, but he's confirmed to miss the final day with an injury.

Salah has won the award twice before - in the 2017-18 season for his record-breaking 32 goal-haul. He won it again the next season with 22, sharing it with Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

90min @90min_Football Just one goal separates Son and Salah in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot - who will end the season as the leagues top scorer? Just one goal separates Son and Salah in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot - who will end the season as the leagues top scorer? ⚽️ https://t.co/v4Y00s5qGj

Salah could become the fourth player in history to win the Golden Boot at least thrice. Son, meanwhile, has surpassed 20 goals in a league season for the very first time with Spurs and could become the first Asian player to win the prize.

Berbatov, himself a winner of the Golden Boot in 2011, is backing the South Korean to beat his Liverpool counterpart. He told Betfair (via The Mirror):

“I’m rooting for Son to join the club and become a Premier League top goalscorer; he has to score one to equal Salah, and two to go ahead of him. He can do it and secure Champions League football for Spurs in the process.”

Tottenham play bottom side Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday in a winnable fixture. They could bag a handful of goals too, considering the latter's shambolic defensive record this season. Son will aim to get a few under his own belt.

A victory will confirm the north London side's participation in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah robbed of Player of the Year award

Salah currently leads the Premier League in terms of goals (22) and assists (13). However, that was somehow not enough to win him the 'Player of the Year' award, which went to Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne instead.

The Liverpool ace has been in a decline lately, but to boast such incredible numbers despite that is remarkable.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Mo Salah leads the Premier League in goals and assists this campaign.



He wasn't named Player of the Season. Mo Salah leads the Premier League in goals and assists this campaign.He wasn't named Player of the Season. https://t.co/8Fp7lY8kz2

De Bruyne, meanwhile, has scored 15 goals and made seven assists. He's also on the verge of verge of winning the league title with City on Sunday. However, the decision to hand him the award instead of Salah has divided opinion.

