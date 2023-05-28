Dimitar Berbatov claims Manchester United star should have left a long time ago

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov believes Phil Jones should have left Old Trafford years ago. The retired Bulgarian striker has been discussing the Englishman's exit this summer in an interview with Betfred.

While he was touted to become a great defender at Old Trafford, Jones was riddled with injuries for a major part of his career, leaving him frequently sidelined.

His contract is set to expire this summer and he has announced that he will be leaving the club.

However, Berbatov claims that the English defender should not have remained at the club for this long. The Bulgarian insists that it was apparent Jones would not get game time at the club.

The former Manchester United striker said (as quoted by Betfred):

“I believe Phil should have left a long time ago because it was obvious that he wasn't in the plans of a couple of Manchester United's recent managers. He was obviously not going to play, his time was up and he needed to leave sooner, but it is what it is. I wish him the best of luck in the future.

“Has he been unfairly criticised? We've all been there and sometimes you get criticism you deserve and sometimes you don't. That's football. In Phil's case, I can understand it because when you go to Manchester United, you don't want to leave. Trust me. I can understand why he's stayed at the club for so many years."

Jones has registered 229 appearances across all competitions during his time at Old Trafford, scoring six goals and providing ten assists.

“I’ve missed playing football" - Phil Jones' emotional farewell to Manchester United

In an emotional farewell to the club and its supporters, Jones opened up about his injury struggles in recent years. The Englishman said (per the club's official website):

“It’s been very difficult, the last couple of years. There’s no denying that. There is no hiding away from that. My family have been absolutely instrumental in keeping me on the straight and narrow and keeping me focused, to try to get fit and try to play more.”

He added, stating that he missed getting time on the pitch:

"I’ve missed playing football. I missed it. You grow up playing football and all you want to do is play football. It’s all I’ve known, from such a young age, is to do what you love doing for a living. I’ve been fortunate enough to do that, albeit not as much as I would have liked."

Jones concluded, describing his time at Manchester United:

“My time at United has been nothing short of incredible. To wear this shirt, even just once, to wear this badge and represent everyone associated with it, has been an honour. I wish I could have played more. I wish I could have given more to the many squads I played amongst. I will say, from the bottom of my heart, I did everything I could."

