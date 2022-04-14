Dimitar Berbatov evaluates Manchester United's hopes of securing Premier League top 4 finish

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has shared his thoughts on how the Red Devils could fare in the Premier League top 4 race this season. He said that it has been a 'difficult season' but believes there is still a chance for United to finish fourth.

Tottenham Hotspur currently occupy the fourth spot, while United are seventh, six points behind the Lilywhites. United have won just one of their last five league games, most recently losing to relegation-battling Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Speaking to MUTV, Berbatov said about United's season thus far:

"Well, it's been a difficult season, that's for sure. That loss against Everton didn't help, at all. The chance is still there, for sure, but Spurs are leading the chase for the top four."

He added:

"Until the end of the season, as we have witnessed before in the past, you never know. So I still hope United will pull together and qualify for the top four. I want to watch United in the Champions League, where they belong, and I still think they have a chance to do that."

The Premier League top-four race is heating up, with Arsenal in fifth, three points behind Spurs, but with a game in hand. Meanwhile, West Ham United are sixth, three points behind the Gunners, having played two more games. Notably, they are level on points with United, having played one more game than the Red Devils.

Manchester United unlikely to finish in top four

Manchester United have dropped points against Everton, Leicester City, Manchester City and Watford in their last five league games. With the third most expensive squad in the league, they were expected to beat all of the aforementioned sides, except City.

While one can expect Spurs, Arsenal and West Ham to drop points moving forward, closing down a six-point gap seems unlikely for United. They are scheduled to play Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea in their seven remaining Premier League games. In comparison, the Gunners, Spurs and West Ham have relatively easier run-ins.

Ralf Rangnick's men will have to do extremely well to even make the UEFA Europa League next season.

