Dimitar Berbatov gives prediction for Manchester United vs Leeds United

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov expects to see a high-scoring affair when the Red Devils host Leeds United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side sealed a 3-2 win over Sheffield United on Thursday night thanks to a double from Marcus Rashford and one from Anthony Martial. Manchester United are in good form in the Premier League having won four and drawn one of their last five games in the top flight.

United had a poor start to their Premier League campaign, losing three of their first four home fixtures. The Red Devils have recovered from their shaky start and are now in seventh place in the Premier League table.

A win on Sunday afternoon against Leeds could see them jump to second place if Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City play out a draw in their fixture.

They will, however, face a stern test against a Leeds United side, who are currently in the bottom half of the table, having lost two of their last three games in the top flight. Leeds have proven to be one of the most unpredictable teams this season thanks to their style of play.

The Whites did bounce back to winning ways in their most outing when they sealed a 5-2 home win over Newcastle United.

Manchester United host Leeds in a Premier League match for the first time in 16 years this weekend

Dimitar Berbatov predicts a goal-fest for Manchester United's home game against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov expects to see a goal-fest when the two sides meet on Sunday. The Bulgarian spoke about the game in detail in his column for Metro.

"Another really important game for United here, I think because Leeds play open football and they are brave going forward, there will be a lot more space for United to counter attack and cause problems with their speed."

"But Leeds don't care who they play and stick to their game. I can see lots of goals in this one."

Manchester United have managed to win just one of their home games this season, an unimpressive 1-0 win over strugglers West Brom. A win over Leeds United at Old Trafford will not only change that, but also reaffirm their challenge for the Premier League title this season.