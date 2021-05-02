Dimitar Berbatov makes bold prediction for Manchester United vs Liverpool

Dimitar Berbatov has predicted Manchester United will beat Liverpool today at Old Trafford. The former Red Devils striker claims they will run out 3-1 winners to seal their place in the top 4.

The old rivalry renews today in the Premier League as Manchester United host Liverpool. The two sides are on an unbeaten run but are far apart in the league table.

Manchester United are 2nd in the table right now with 67 points and know that a win today would be enough for them to play in the Champions League next season. Liverpool are still trying to get into the top 4, and a loss today could all but end their chances as they are 7 points behind 4th placed Chelsea right now.

Dimitar Berbatov wrote in his weekly Metro column when he predicted Manchester United would win today at Old Trafford. He believes the Red Devils will manage to delay Manchester City's title celebrations and end Liverpool's hopes of playing in the Champions League next season.

"Well, I'm not there playing so there won't be any hat-tricks! I'm joking. I think it's a great moment to play Liverpool, even though they've had a few good results recently they aren't producing the football people expect from them and United have had a great season and they are well above Liverpool. I think United can get the win, stop City from winning the title this weekend and also pile more pressure on Liverpool's hopes of European football next season."

Jurgen Klopp praises Ole ahead of Manchester United vs Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Ole Gunnar Solskjær in his press conference. The Liverpool manager believes his Manchester United counterpart deserves credit for what he has done at Old Trafford in a short time.

"It worked absolutely sensationally from the beginning and then had a little dip and now they look really good and he deserves credit for that together with his coaches. I'm happy for him to be honest because I'm really happy for a colleague to do really well and that's what he does."

Manchester United will record their best Premier League finish in terms of points since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson if they win their last 5 matches.