Manchester United have had an awful start to the 2020-21 Premier League season, and all eyes will be on Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they travel to Goodison Park on Saturday. Former Red Devil Dimitar Berbatov has predicted a 2-2 draw for United's clash with Everton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping he can head into the international break with a much-needed victory. Many believe that the Norwegian manager's job is on the line, and United's result on Saturday will determine Solskjaer's future at the club.

Everton had a strong start to their campaign, which saw them top of the Premier League at one point, but have seen their form dip of late. The Merseyside club have some key players either injured or suspended, but will be hoping to inflict more misery on Manchester United this weekend.

Dimitar Berbatov spent four seasons with United, during which he won two Premier League titles in 2008–09 and 2010–11, as well as the Premier League Golden Boot in 2010–11.

Dimitar Berbatov predicts a high scoring draw between Everton and Manchester United this weekend.

The Bulgarian striker whilst giving his predictions for the Everton vs Manchester United game was quoted saying,

"Ugh, here we go. Everton have had a blip since their good start, and it just shows, again in football-consistency. They have their blip, then lose another, and all of a sudden a good start is ruined. This is the difference between big clubs and small clubs I think."

"Ole needs a win here to avoid being sacked I think. I think we might see a draw here. Prediction 2-2," Berbatov said.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping his side respond to their embarrassing defeats to Arsenal last weekend in the Premier League, and Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Reports suggest that Manchester United have already made contact with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino's representatives. Solskjaer however, believes he has the backing of the board and has brushed off rumors that he might be facing the axe sooner rather than later.

Everton, on the other hand, will be hoping to overturn a recent run of poor form in the Premier League. Carlo Ancelotti's men have lost two and drawn one of their last three games, after winning all of their opening four fixtures.