Dimitar Berbatov predicts the result for Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Dimitar Berbatov has predicted a victory for Manchester United when they take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League tomorrow (December 5). The Red Devils host the Eagles at Old Trafford on Matchday 15 of the English top-flight.

Berbatov went for a 2-1 win for Manchester United against Patrick Vieira's Palace in interim boss Ralf Rangnick's home bow. The former Red Devils forward had this to say about the game while writing for the Metro:

"All eyes will be on Old Trafford for Ralf Rangnick’s first game. The team and the players will want to prove themselves to him and that momentum after the Arsenal win will give them even more confidence. I expect them to do the job in this one."

Manchester United are currently seventh in the Premier League after coming from behind to beat Arsenal 3-2 at Old Trafford in their last game. A brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and a neat finish by Bruno Fernandes helped them secure a first win in four league games.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace enter this fixture on the back of a 1-0 away defeat to Leeds United. Vieira's side are now without a win in three Premier League fixtures since their 2-0 victory over Wolves in the first week of November.

New Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick will look to start his reign with a win

Ralf Rangnick's appointment as Manchester United boss has hogged the headlines in recent days. The Red Devils officially confirmed his arrival before their clash with Arsenal, but issues with his work permit meant caretaker boss Michael Carrick took charge.

The match against Crystal Palace will be a good starting point for Rangnick's side given the Eagles' recent form. Manchester United will enter this game knowing a win could take them closer to the European spots in the Premier League table.

"Having our unique fans behind us will help us, and yesterday we saw the team gain confidence in the second half." 🔴



"To gain control on games in the future we have to play proactively and play together with team spirit," adds Ralf. "Having our unique fans behind us will help us, and yesterday we saw the team gain confidence in the second half."

Arsenal, who are currently fifth, face a tricky fixture away to Everton while fourth-place West Ham host league leaders Chelsea. Should the Gunners and the Hammers lose their respective games, Manchester United could move up to fifth by the end of Matchday 15.

It is worth noting, however, that Crystal Palace have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three league visits to Old Trafford.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee