Dimitar Berbatov predicts the result for Manchester United vs Everton

Dimitar Berbatov has predicted the outcome of tonight's game between Manchester United and Everton.

Former Manchester United striker and legend of the game Dimitar Berbatov has always been quite vocal about his love for the club. Manchester United absolutely thrashed Southampton last week, beating them 9-0 at Old Trafford and look good going into the weekend game against the Toffees.

9-0 - This is only the third ever a side has won a Premier League game by 9+ goals;



1995 Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town

2019 Southampton 0-9 Leicester City

2021 Manchester United 9-0 Southampton



Repeats. pic.twitter.com/0vCtj6IBKr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 2, 2021

They had been winless in two games and it'd be fair to say that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. would be feeling confident about pocketing all three points when they take on Carlo Ancelotti's side tonight.

Meanwhile, Everton have won all of their last four away games which include victories over Leicester City, Sheffield United, Wolves and Leeds United.

Dimitar Berbatov backs Manchester United to beat Everton 3-1

The Bulgarian hitman has said that he expects Manchester United to register a rather comfortable victory over Everton on Saturday. He wrote (on Metro),

“United are chasing City at the top of the table and need to make this their second win in a row. Everton are unpredictable and I see United taking all three points.”

Four teams have beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford this season for namely Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want his team to do better at home.

Manchester United desperately need to get all three points from the game in order to stay in the Premier League title race. The outcome of Sunday's matchup between Manchester City and Liverpool is also crucial to the Red Devils. On that game, Berbatov said,

A massive game between two teams that are starting to hit top form. I have a feeling City could edge it but, more than anything, I want to see a top of the table clash where both teams go for it and goals are scored at both ends. Prediction: 2-2

Manchester United had beaten Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park in the corresponding fixture in the first half of the season. Everton had gone in front in the 19th minute thanks to Bernard's strike from just inside the area.

However, Manchester United drew level through a Bruno Fernandes header in the 25th minute. The Portuguese then extended United's lead seven minutes later. They had to endure a few nervy situations before Edinson Cavani finally put the game to bed in the dying embers.

🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes has scored 1️⃣2️⃣ league goals this season. That is the highest by a midfielder in the whole of Europe's top 5 leagues.



Bruno scored a brace and provided an assist against Everton in the first leg.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces a selection headache as he has plenty of players who are on song. But it's not the kind of problem the Norwegian will complain about.