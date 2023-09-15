Dimitar Berbatov predicts 'surprise' scoreline for PL game between Everton and Arsenal

Dimitar Berbatov has predicted Arsenal to struggle to clinch their first victory at Goodison Park in the post-Arsene Wenger era when they face Everton this Sunday (September 17).

The north London club has historically found it challenging to seize the three points at the Merseyside venue. However, with Everton battling injuries and lacking attacking prowess, a favorable outcome for the Gunners seemed plausible.

Coming off the back of a morale-boosting win against Manchester United, Mikel Arteta's squad will be looking to take the momentum against Everton. The Toffees are 18th in the table with three losses and one draw so far.

Berbatov, however, insists that this Premier League fixture will not be straightforward for the Gunners. In his view, Everton's strategy must involve disrupting Arsenal's fluid play by resorting to a more physical style of football.

He wrote (via Metro):

"It’s not ideal for them to come up against Arsenal. Arsenal play good football, and Everton need to be clever against them. If they do not have the quality to match Arsenal, they will have to try and beat them physically."

He added:

"They will have to bully them a little bit. Everton used to have strong players, back in the day. Players who you would not want to play against, who would use their elbows flying around. They need to use their strong sides, even if it is ugly."

Berbatov went on to predict a draw:

"In a desperate situation, you need to use desperate measures to get the points. If Everton continue the way they have done, they will not have a good season. However, it may come as a surprise, but I think this game will be a draw."

Prediction: 1-1

Arsenal's recent form ahead of their Everton clash

Notably, the Gunners' recent form has been a mixed bag. Though their last-minute win against Manchester United set the Emirates alight, they have struggled to carry this momentum into away games. They have accrued just two wins from their last six Premier League away games going into last season.

Currently seated in fifth place, they are level on points but lag in goal difference compared to Liverpool, West Ham United, and Tottenham Hotspur. The latter will prove to be a significant challenge in next weekend's north London derby, after Arsenal's Champions League face-off against PSV Eindhoven.

Given these high-stakes matches looming, the trip to Goodison Park could be perceived as a lower priority. However, history suggests it would be unwise for Mikel Arteta's men to underestimate Everton. They are notably yet to win a game against the Toffees since Wenger's departure in 2018.

While the Gunners appear to be rekindling their form, their inability to get past the Goodison jinx remains the question. At the same time, a struggling Everton side must rediscover their grit and fight to breathe life into a season that has so far floundered.