Dimitar Berbatov is 'surprised' that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are among Best FIFA Men’s Player award finalists

Dimitar Berbatov has revealed that he is surprised by the inclusion of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of finalists for the Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

The duo has been in contention for the prize since its inception back in 2016, after its separation from France Football’s Ballon d'Or.

300 - Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 has recorded his 300th win for @FCBarcelona at Camp Nou in all competitions: 211 in @LaLigaEN, 53 in @ChampionsLeague, 30 in Copa del Rey (including the 2015 final) and 6 in Supercopa. Love. pic.twitter.com/dR81ebg87F — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 16, 2020

This year, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are accompanied by Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who was pivotal as the Bavarian giants won the treble last season.

Addressing the duo's nominations, Berbatov said:

"I'm surprised that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among the finalists, I can't understand why they should fill those positions. Unfortunately, football is a business and behind the scenes there are agents, press, much more beyond the cameras and what we see. It's a bit embarrassing."

He added:

"The best player in 2020 should go to Lewandowski, and if it doesn't then it's clear we've seen a great injustice. I'm not clear on who should accompany Lewandowski, you know, what happens happens. As always, everyone is arguing about who the best players are, but this year it doesn't matter because, whoever accompanies him, Lewandowski must win."

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski nominated for Best FIFA Men’s Player 2020

Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern München

Advertisement

Robert Lewandowski is undoubtedly the favourite for the Best FIFA Men’s Player award after Bayern Munich's brilliant season in 2019-20. The Polish striker scored 55 goals in all competitions last season and remains confident of his chances to pick up the award:

"We were the best, there's no doubt about that. After a season "when you've scored a lot of goals and won everything, I don't think there's anyone I can compare myself to."

Cristiano Ronaldo had another brilliant season in the colours of Juventus as they won the Scudetto.

You don't see this very often

👀



Cristiano Ronaldo missed from the spot last night ❌ pic.twitter.com/p312vwnhcc — Goal India (@Goal_India) December 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was also in good form for Barcelona in the 2019-20 season. The Argentine became the first player in the history of La Liga to register 20 goals and 20 assists in the same season. However, the Catalan giants didn't lift any silverware last season, effectively ruling out the Argentine for the award.