Diogo Costa breaks silence on transfer speculation amid Manchester United interest

FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa has quashed suggestions that he could be set to join Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils are seemingly in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer irrespective of whether David de Gea stays or remains at the club. Portuguese outlet A Bola reports that Erik ten Hag's side are leading the race for the 23-year-old shot-stopper. Chelsea and Newcastle United are also said to be monitoring his situation.

However, Costa has seemingly ruled out a departure from Porto by expressing his pride at playing for Dragões. He spoke after his side beat Braga 2-0 in the final of the Taça de Portugal, saying (via Zach Lowy):

“I love Porto, it’s the club of my life. I would give my life for it. My life is resolved with Porto. Manchester United? This is the Internet…”

Costa signed a new contract in November keeping him tied to the Estadio do Dragao until 2027. This includes a €75 million (£65 million) release clause that Manchester United would have to trigger to sign the goalkeeper.

The Red Devils' interest comes following yet another disappointing outing from De Gea in his side's 2-1 defeat to FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City. The Spaniard was poor in his attempts to stop Ilkay Gundogan from scoring the winner at Wembley.

De Gea did pick up the Golden Glove this season with 17 clean sheets in 38 league games. However, the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper has been error some throughout the campaign with some glaring blunders.

Meanwhile, Costa has impressed for Porto this season, keeping 20 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions. He has become Portugal's first-choice goalkeeper, earning 11 caps for Selecao.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford thinks Casemiro played a key role in De Gea's clean-sheet success

Casemiro has impressed in his debut season at Manchester United.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has revealed that he voted Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes for the club's Player of the Season award. The English attacker won the honor for the first time in his career.

However, Rashford thinks Casemiro deserved the award for his contribution to De Gea's clean sheet record this season. He told the club's official website:

"I voted for Case [Casemiro] and Bruno [Fernandes]. I feel like Case has done an amazing job since coming in and he has made us a lot more solid. He's one of the reasons why David [De Gea] managed to win the Golden Glove, and we were just a lot more solid in the midfield."

Casemiro arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid last summer for £70 million. The Brazilian midfielder has been crucial for Ten Hag's side, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 51 games. 12 of De Gea's 17 clean sheets came when the 30-year-old was playing.

