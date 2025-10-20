Diogo Dalot responds to Manchester United fan waiting for club to win 5 games in a row to cut his hair after win over Liverpool

Diogo Dalot has responded to the viral Manchester United fan, Frank Ilett, known by his handle, TheUnitedStrand, on social media. He hoped that they could help Ilett get a haircut by winning five games in a row.

Ad

In October 2024, Ilett announced that he would not get a haircut until Manchester United won five games in a row. With Ruben Amorim's appointment in late October 2024, they had failed to win even two consecutive games in the Premier League before Sunday, October 19.

On Sunday, the Red Devils beat arch-rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield. This came after their 2-0 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford before the international break. This marked the first time they won back-to-back Premier League games under Amorim.

Ad

Trending

After the game, Manchester United's official handle commented on a TikTok video by Ilett, writing (via Sport Bible):

"We have an encouraging update."

Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot said in an interview with DAZN:

"Let's see! Hope we can give him that haircut!"

The Red Devils have three tough fixtures up next. They will host Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 25. They will then face Nottingham Forest away on November 1 and Tottenham Hotspur away on November 8.

Ad

Ruben Amorim expresses delight after Manchester United's win over Liverpool

The Red Devils went to Anfield on the back of a win over Sunderland, while Liverpool had lost their last three games across competitions. Manchester United took the lead in the second minute through Bryan Mbeumo. The Merseysiders equalized in the 78th minute through Cody Gakpo, who had also hit the post twice before that.

Ad

Harry Maguire, however, scored the winner for the visitors in the 84th minute with a towering header. Ruben Amorim shared his thoughts on the win, saying in his post-match press conference (h/t manutd.com):

"Every day is special [as United boss] but this was a very special win. To see our fans singing during the game, in a moment that the biggest rival are champions, on their field and at their stadium, this win is all about our fans and the spirit of the team because I believe we can play so much better.

Ad

"We will analyse the game in the same way we analyse the other ones, try to see the good things and bad things. But, for me, the togetherness they [the players] showed during this game, that is special for me."

Manchester United are ninth in the Premier League standings, but just two points behind third-placed Liverpool.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More