Diogo Dalot responds to Manchester United fan waiting for club to win 5 games in a row to cut his hair after win over Liverpool

Diogo Dalot has responded to the viral Manchester United fan, Frank Ilett, known by his handle, TheUnitedStrand, on social media. He hoped that they could help Ilett get a haircut by winning five games in a row.
In October 2024, Ilett announced that he would not get a haircut until Manchester United won five games in a row. With Ruben Amorim's appointment in late October 2024, they had failed to win even two consecutive games in the Premier League before Sunday, October 19.
On Sunday, the Red Devils beat arch-rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield. This came after their 2-0 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford before the international break. This marked the first time they won back-to-back Premier League games under Amorim.
After the game, Manchester United's official handle commented on a TikTok video by Ilett, writing (via Sport Bible):
"We have an encouraging update."
Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot said in an interview with DAZN:
"Let's see! Hope we can give him that haircut!"
The Red Devils have three tough fixtures up next. They will host Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 25. They will then face Nottingham Forest away on November 1 and Tottenham Hotspur away on November 8.
Ruben Amorim expresses delight after Manchester United's win over Liverpool
The Red Devils went to Anfield on the back of a win over Sunderland, while Liverpool had lost their last three games across competitions. Manchester United took the lead in the second minute through Bryan Mbeumo. The Merseysiders equalized in the 78th minute through Cody Gakpo, who had also hit the post twice before that.
Harry Maguire, however, scored the winner for the visitors in the 84th minute with a towering header. Ruben Amorim shared his thoughts on the win, saying in his post-match press conference (h/t manutd.com):
"Every day is special [as United boss] but this was a very special win. To see our fans singing during the game, in a moment that the biggest rival are champions, on their field and at their stadium, this win is all about our fans and the spirit of the team because I believe we can play so much better.
"We will analyse the game in the same way we analyse the other ones, try to see the good things and bad things. But, for me, the togetherness they [the players] showed during this game, that is special for me."
Manchester United are ninth in the Premier League standings, but just two points behind third-placed Liverpool.