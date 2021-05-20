Jurgen Klopp backtracks from his initial statement, suggests Diogo Jota could be back for the Crystal Palace game

Diogo Jota’s exclusion from the starting XI against West Brom came as a surprise to many, given the form he was in.

Jota, who had previously scored an equalizer against Manchester United at Old Trafford, looked certain to start against Sam Allardyce’s side. But the Portuguese forward didn't even make it to the bench against West Brom.

The club soon confirmed that Diogo Jota had not been dropped but was out with a foot injury.

Our line-up for #WBALIV, with @DiogoJota18 missing out due to a foot injury. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 16, 2021

Speaking to Sky Sports, Jurgen Klopp affirmed that he suspects Jota’s season to be over.

“No good thing without a bad thing – so, we won at Manchester United but Diogo got something with the bone.”

“Not too serious but serious enough to end the season. That’s it.”

Diogo Jota joins the list of injured players for the Reds

Diogo Jota is supposedly out with a foot injury.

Liverpool have struggled with injuries the entire season. Diogo Jota himself missed a handful of games after picking up an injury against Midtjylland FC in the early stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The Portuguese international picked up right where he left off on his return to the side and was soon back on the scoresheet for the Reds. His most recent goal at Old Trafford came at a crucial time, and it looked surprising that Jurgen Klopp would drop the forward for Sadio Mané at The Hawthorns.

Speculation started going around about a possible foot injury that would rule the Liverpool forward out for the season. But it finally looks like the injury is not as bad as it was feared.

A tiny chance for Diogo Jota on the final day

Diogo Jota could have a chance to feature against Crystal Palace on the final day of the current EPL season.

The Euros are just around the corner and Portugal must have been sweating over Diogo Jota’s fitness concerns ever since Jurgen Klopp ruled the forward out for the season.

Klopp has now admitted, during his press conference ahead of the Burnley game, that the Portuguese international may even have a chance to feature in the final match, against Crystal Palace, for the Reds.

Klopp on Jota:



"With Diogo, the swelling went down and it looked better than the first scan. So it's a tiny chance for the weekend. But good news for Portugal and Diogo for the Euros. We will see if it's good enough for us." #awlfc [lfc] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 18, 2021

The Burnley game on Wednesday night may have come a little too soon for Jota. The Reds will be glad to have the Portuguese forward back for the final game as their fight for the top 4 may stretch to the last fixture of the season.