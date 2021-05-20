Jurgen Klopp backtracks from his initial statement, suggests Diogo Jota could be back for the Crystal Palace game

Diogo Jota’s exclusion from the starting XI against West Brom came as a surprise to many, given the form he was in.
Jota, who had previously scored an equalizer against Manchester United at Old Trafford, looked certain to start against Sam Allardyce’s side. But the Portuguese forward didn't even make it to the bench against West Brom.
The club soon confirmed that Diogo Jota had not been dropped but was out with a foot injury.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Jurgen Klopp affirmed that he suspects Jota’s season to be over.
“No good thing without a bad thing – so, we won at Manchester United but Diogo got something with the bone.”
“Not too serious but serious enough to end the season. That’s it.”
Diogo Jota joins the list of injured players for the Reds
Liverpool have struggled with injuries the entire season. Diogo Jota himself missed a handful of games after picking up an injury against Midtjylland FC in the early stages of the UEFA Champions League.
The Portuguese international picked up right where he left off on his return to the side and was soon back on the scoresheet for the Reds. His most recent goal at Old Trafford came at a crucial time, and it looked surprising that Jurgen Klopp would drop the forward for Sadio Mané at The Hawthorns.
Speculation started going around about a possible foot injury that would rule the Liverpool forward out for the season. But it finally looks like the injury is not as bad as it was feared.
A tiny chance for Diogo Jota on the final day
The Euros are just around the corner and Portugal must have been sweating over Diogo Jota’s fitness concerns ever since Jurgen Klopp ruled the forward out for the season.
Klopp has now admitted, during his press conference ahead of the Burnley game, that the Portuguese international may even have a chance to feature in the final match, against Crystal Palace, for the Reds.
The Burnley game on Wednesday night may have come a little too soon for Jota. The Reds will be glad to have the Portuguese forward back for the final game as their fight for the top 4 may stretch to the last fixture of the season.