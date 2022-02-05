Diogo Jota names most skilful player at Liverpool right now

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has revealed the most skilful player in Jurgen Klopp's squad at the moment, according to him. The 25-year-old spent the Friday night showcasing his FIFA 22 skills to thousands of his followers on Twitch.

When asked by his followers who is currently the most skilful player at Anfield, the Portugal international had no hesitation naming Roberto Firmino followed the midfield duo of Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara.

As quoted by The Liverpool Echo, Jota said:

"Firmino (is the most skilful), then Naby. Thiago is also a good option!"

Jota has managed to keep Roberto Firmino out of the starting XI on most occasions this season, with the Brazilian attacker having struggled with both injuries and a significant dip in his ability to find his way past goalkeepers.

The former Atletico Madrid forward has been on fire for the Reds this season and currently finds himself in second spot in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot behind his ever-impressive teammate Mohamed Salah.

The forward, who joined the Reds from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2020 for a fee around £40 million , has so far proven to be a massive hit at Anfield following his £40 million move.

He has 10 strikes to his name in the English top flight this campaign, behind Salah, who has 16 goals to his name.

The versatile attacker has managed to find the back of the net 27 times in 58 games till date while assisting three goals.

However, the Portuguese forward has nothing but appreciation for Firmino, who is his direct competitor for a place in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI.

Firmino might have struggled to live up to his usual standards over the last couple of years but there is no denying the fact that he can be absolutely unplayable on his day.

What lies in the future for Firmino at Liverpool?

Firmino was very much at the center of everything Liverpool achieved under Jurgen Klopp which is why many of the fans fondly called him 'el Systemino'.

The Brazilian international was never particularly known for scoring plenty of goals but it was largely thanks to him why the duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane got the space to punish opposing defenders.

However, it's fair to say that the 30-year-old is not as impactful at present as he used to be and Jota has replaced him in Klopp's starting XI.

With his contract at Anfield set to expire in the summer of 2023, Firmino's future seems to be up in the air and the signing of Luis Diaz could mean Liverpool have already started building for the future.

