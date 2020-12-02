Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota’s impressive performances for the Merseyside outfit have had a direct impact on his transfer market value, as per the latest figures from football research group CIES.

The Portugal international arrived for big money in the 2020 summer transfer window as Liverpool forked out around £41million for his services.

In the process, he became Liverpool’s sixth-most expensive signing, ahead of the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and former star Fernando Torres.

Diogo Jota’s value has nearly doubled at Liverpool

Many deemed Diogo Jota’s price tag to be a bit hefty, but he has enjoyed a fine start to life at Anfield. His value has subsequently jumped up to £75.2million (€84 million) after an increase of £14.7million last month.

The list by CIES also features Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United, Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Ruben Dias, and in-form Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The 🔟 big-5 league players whose transfer value has increased the most in November? @ErlingHaaland 🇳🇴 tops the table ahead of @BVB teammate Giovanni #Reyna 🇺🇸 & new @ManUtd ace @B_Fernandes8 🇵🇹 🙌 More in the @CIES_Football Weekly Post ➡️ https://t.co/m2PwJBapIW pic.twitter.com/ERac0dSB0G — CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) November 30, 2020

It seems like Diogo Jota is destined to join the long list of footballers, signed under Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards, to do exceedingly well and see their values rise manifold.

Salah and Mane were also signed for fees that drew some attention, but the two are doing great. The same can be said of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, the two most expensive players to play for the Reds.

Diogo Jota hit the ground running, scoring on his Premier League debut against Arsenal, and hasn’t looked back since. Only Salah has scored more than Jota for Liverpool in the Premier League this season. The latter’s performances have added the freshness Liverpool needed after their title-winning campaign last term.

The Portuguese has scored nine goals in all competitions this season, and his overall gameplay has been equally impressive.

Roberto Firmino’s patchy form and lack of goal-scoring can shackle the Reds at times, but Diogo Jota has proven that he can step in and knit up play while also converting chances this season.

🗣️ "It's positive for how Klopp could rebuild this team for 3 or 4 years time."



🎙️ @jonawils likes the future-proofing signing of Diogo Jota at Liverpool.



Watch Edge of the Box, our brand new podcast on YouTube: https://t.co/PR4zVwDzpj pic.twitter.com/9iQ6MUiR0M — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 28, 2020

The 23-year-old’s conversion rate in the Premier League is better than both Salah and Mane this season, and not many expected him to have this big an impact without a pre-season and with a tough run of opening fixtures.

Diogo Jota will face his former side Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday. He will hope to impress once again and could potentially help Liverpool to the summit of the points table.