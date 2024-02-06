Diogo Jota sends message to Liverpool fans after defeat to Arsenal

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has sent out a message to the club's fans following their defeat against Arsenal.

The Reds visited the Emirates Stadium for a Premier League encounter on Sunday, February 4. They struggled to create chances for much of the game, going on to lose 3-1, scoring only through a Gabriel Magalhaes own-goal and getting just one shot on target.

Jota, who entered the match in good form after recording four goals and two assists in his previous four league games, was largely anonymous. He took no shots despite playing the entirety of the contest, lost the ball nine times and committed three fouls in what was a frustrating evening.

Having had a day to take in the defeat, the Portuguese took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, February 5, to post a message for the fans. He wrote:

"Nothing went our way but we will keep fighting 💪🏻"

Despite struggling against Arsenal over the weekend, Jota has enjoyed a solid season so far for Liverpool. The 27-year-old has scored in all four competitions he has played in and currently has 13 goals and three assists in 26 matches. He did, however, miss eight games earlier in the campaign due to a muscle injury.

Liverpool's defeat to Arsenal and Manchester City's win at Brentford add to intrigue in Premier League title race

After Matchday 20 in the Premier League this term, leaders Liverpool had notably moved five points clear of Arsenal, who were fourth in the standings. They maintained that lead over two more Matchdays, but defeat at the Emirates means the Gunners are now just two points behind the Reds.

Meanwhile, Manchester City were slow to start the season and had also played fewer league games than their rivals due to their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup. However, with Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland back fit, they are finally at full strength for the first time this season.

City beat Brentford 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium after falling behind on Monday thanks to a Phil Foden hat-trick and are now level on points with Arsenal. Pep Guardiola's side still have a match in hand, which is also against the Bees at the Etihad Stadium.

They are also yet to play Liverpool and Arsenal away from home and the results of those two contests could have a massive bearing on the Premier League title race.