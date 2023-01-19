"Disappears in games" - Mark Lawrenson says £48m player has failed at Liverpool and says he has 'never ever done it'

In former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson's view, midfielder Naby Keita has not done enough since his move to Anfield from RB Leipzig in 2018. The Reds legend has stated that he is not pleased with Keita's stint under Jurgen Klopp, following the Guinean's £48 million move.

Speaking to Off The Ball (via Rousing The Kop), Lawrenson stated:

“Keita’s never really done it. He’s one of the few Klopp signings that’s not really done it. We’ve seen it in little bits and pieces and you think ‘wow, what a player’ but he just disappears in games."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Talks over a potential contract extension for Naby Keita have come to an end without a positive resolution. Keita will leave Liverpool for free in the summer. NEW: Talks over a potential contract extension for Naby Keita have come to an end without a positive resolution. Keita will leave Liverpool for free in the summer. #lfc [football insider] 🚨 NEW: Talks over a potential contract extension for Naby Keita have come to an end without a positive resolution. Keita will leave Liverpool for free in the summer. #lfc [football insider] https://t.co/clI04SXPMk

Keita isn't the only midfielder that has upset Lawrenson, as the legend also slammed club captain Jordan Henderson:

“Jordan Henderson, I don’t know how much [ground] he covers in terms of the games, wherever he goes and plays et cetera, but he’s way off the pace at the moment. He’s really, really struggling."

However, the former Liverpool player went back to Keita's issue, claiming that the midfielder had failed:

“You’re looking around and saying ‘well, who can we replace him with?’ Well do you know what, we don’t really have anyone we can replace him with. We can’t stick Keita in again, well we can, but he’s just never ever done it. You can see there’s something there but he’s one of those who have failed.”

The Guinean midfielder has started just one match this season, completing 90 minutes in their 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup. He has come on as a substitute seven times due to issues with form and fitness.

Since his move in 2018, Keita has made 128 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists.

Liverpool owners prepare to make big-money signing

According to a report by Football Insider, Liverpool's owners are planning to make a significant move in the winter transfer window.

The Reds have not been performing well this season, as evidenced by their recent 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on January 14.

Liverpool's midfield has looked unable to cut the mustard on several occasions despite boasting some big names like Henderson, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara. All three started in the loss against the Seagulls.

Potential new signings remain key for the side and the board is open to securing a box office deal if one can be reached in this window.

Liverpool's management understands that the team is in dire need of reinforcement, and they're willing to go the extra mile to get the required star players. The board is open to making a big signing if the opportunity arises.

Notably, they have been interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham but have also been linked with other players such as Declan Rice.

Poll : 0 votes