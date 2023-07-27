"Disappointed and disheartened by his decision" - Liverpool supporters’ board release statement as Jordan Henderson completes Al-Ettifaq move

Liverpool supporters' board has expressed its disappointment about former club captain Jordan Henderson's decision to sign with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. In a statement, the board criticized the player for joining a team in Saudi Arabia despite his support for the LGBT+ community.

Henderson was a vocal supporter of Kop Outs, which is the Merseyside club's LGBT+ fan group. His move to the Middle Eastern country, where homosexuality is deemed illegal, has caused concern amongst Liverpool fans.

The statement read:

"Jordan Henderson was a true captain and true leader for LFC on and off the pitch. We know he did much to promote inclusion on and off the pitch. He stood out as a principled footballer. We are therefore very disappointed and disheartened by his decision and the hurt and division it has created."

"The very essence of the LFC supporters board is to be inclusive and ensure all LFC fans, whatever their faith, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation or disability can attend and enjoy football. That’s what we want for fans, that’s what we want for football."

"We stand in solidarity with our allies from Kop Outs, Liverpool’s LGBT+ Fans Group."

Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011. The midfielder went on to establish himself as one of the club's greats, taking over the armband from Steven Gerrard in 2015. During his time as captain, the Reds won the Premier League and the Champions League, while also lifting the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

The 33-year-old recently moved to Al-Ettifaq in a £12 million deal, where Gerrard was recently appointed as manager.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opens up on Jordan Henderson's departure

Henderson is set to join Al-Ettifaq.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Jordan Henderson after the player's move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq was confirmed on Thursday, July 27. The German tactician remarked that the midfielder's career with the Reds has gone underappreciated and noted that it was a stint to be proud of.

Klopp said:

"I know, and it is always like this in life, people will only appreciate him properly after he has left. I think he didn’t get the proper appreciation or respect he would have deserved over the years – from some for sure, but not from all. Now he leaves, I would say, not on the highest high because obviously last season was not fantastic, but leaving on a high and I think that’s good."

“In the future when people are looking back then they will realise Jordan Henderson was the skipper of [our] most successful squad until then – I hope we can create another one – and the skipper of the first Premier League title winners and all these kind of things. That’s a special career. He should be, and will be in the future, proud of it.”

According to The Athletic, Henderson is set to earn a mouth-watering £700,000 per week at the Saudi Arabian club.