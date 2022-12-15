Disappointed France star confronts Didier Deschamps on the pitch after World Cup semi-final win against Morocco 

France star Kingsley Coman confronted his manager Didier Deschamps after their semi-final win over Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Les Bleus beat the Atlas Lions 2-0 on Wednesday, courtesy of goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani.

The defending champions will face Argentina in Sunday's showpiece clash at the Lusail Stadium.

Before he could join the celebrations at full-time, Deschamps had to console Coman, who confronted him over his decision not to bring him off the bench in the game.

The Bayern Munich star has come on as a substitute in five games at the World Cup, but in the semi-finals, Deschamps opted to bring on Muani in place of Ousmane Dembele instead of him.

B/R Football @brfootball



THE WORLD CUP FINAL IS SET ARGENTINA VS. FRANCETHE WORLD CUP FINAL IS SET ARGENTINA VS. FRANCETHE WORLD CUP FINAL IS SET 🏆 https://t.co/Mwcor0bcgP

It was a decision that paid dividends, though, with the youngster scoring just 44 seconds after coming on with his first touch of the game and putting the game beyond doubt.

However, Coman wasn't happy, and the two were seen exchanging words, although it wasn't a heated altercation.

France are a highly talented unit, and the decision to play Muani over Coman and still come away with a win is a testament to their squad depth.

What makes their run even more impressive is that Les Bleus managed to get this far despite a host of key injuries, with Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Lucas Hernandez, and Christopher Nkunku all sidelined.

In the semi-final against Morocco, France were without two more starters in Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano, both of whom were unable to participate through illness.

France have history in sight ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

France are the first team since Brazil in 1998 to reach two consecutive FIFA World Cup finals, but they could become the first team in 60 years to retain their crown.

It would be an incredible achievement indeed, but standing in their way are Argentina, who are aiming for their first World Cup title since 1986.

B/R Football @brfootball FRANCE ARE ONE WIN AWAY FROM REPEATING AS WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS FRANCE ARE ONE WIN AWAY FROM REPEATING AS WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 🇫🇷 https://t.co/fwf85aVvBD

Lionel Messi has been the guiding light for Lionel Scaloni's side and has confirmed that Sunday's encounter will be his last in the competition.

The 35-year-old lost in the 2014 World Cup finals to Germany and now has a shot at redemption, one last chance to immortalize himself in the annals of footballing history.

Interestingly, the two nations had met in the round of 16 of the last World Cup, with France beating Argentina 4-3 en route to winning the trophy.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 139 votes