"Disaster waiting to happen from the day they appointed him" - Craig Burley slams Manchester United and Solskjaer after "utter embarrassment" at Watford

Football expert Craig Burley has slammed Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Claudio Ranieri's Watford.

Burley believes all the playing and non-playing staff at Manchester United are responsible for their recent downfall. The 50-year-old pundit claims hiring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager was a disaster waiting to happen. Burley said:

"It’s one thing getting battered and humiliated by City & Liverpool but this was another level. I mean the lowest of lows. An utter embarrassment from players to management/coaches. Was a disaster waiting to happen from the day they appointed him full time."

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of a Watford side who had lost their previous two games. The defeat meant that the Red Devils have now suffered their second consecutive defeat. Manchester United lost 2-0 to rivals Manchester City prior to the international break.

Manchester United were 2-0 down at half-time. However, Donny van de Beek pulled one back at the 50th minute mark.

Manchester United were chasing an equalizer for most of the second half. However, they suffered a huge setback when club-captain Harry Maguire was sent off on the 69th minute.

Watford went on to score two goals in injury time to pile more misery on Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils have now picked up just one win in their last seven Premier League matches. Manchester United are currently seventh in the standings behind the likes of Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apologizes to Manchester United fans following Watford defeat

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has apologized to fans following their 4-1 defeat to Watford. The 48-year-old manager said the club is embarrassed by their recent defeat and felt bad for the fans.

Speaking at the post-match interview, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said:

“It’s a big big challenge for everyone. I’m working for and with the club. We’ve got a good communication. If the club are thinking about doing something, that’s a conversation between us and not you and me.”

He added:

"I feel for the fans. I feel the same as them. We’re embarrassed, losing the way we do. We are in a very bad run. But that’s part of football and I know they’ll support the team and whoever’s on the pitch and sometimes you’ve got to say sorry.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job is on the line after their most recent defeat. Manchester United's next two Premier League games are against Chelsea and Arsenal. The 48-year-old coach was seen apologizing to the traveling Manchester United fans following the full-time whistle.

