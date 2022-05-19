"Discussed his name internally" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United target will '100%' leave this summer

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United target Darwin Nunez will definitely leave SL Benfica in the summer. The Uruguayan forward has caught the eye of some of Europe's elite clubs after scoring 34 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Fabrizio Romano stated that despite deciding to leave Benfica, Nunez's destination in the summer is still not known. Manchester United have registered an interest but talks are still limited to the boardroom.

In his column for Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano wrote the following:

"Darwin Nunez will leave Benfica at 100% this summer. He has already communicated this to the club for months, there is no doubt. He’s had an outstanding season, scoring, scoring 34 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions, and a big move is now on his agenda."

He added:

"Where could he end up? Manchester United have certainly discussed his name internally as early as March with Ralf Rangnick, but there is no official offer – it is certainly not yet the case to say that the club is “closing in” on Darwin, as others have said. We’ll see what happens with him in the next few weeks."

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



41 games (32 starts)

34 goals

4 assists



United’s next #9? Darwin Nunez for Benfica this season:41 games (32 starts)34 goals4 assistsUnited’s next #9? Darwin Nunez for Benfica this season:👕 41 games (32 starts)⚽️ 34 goals🅰️ 4 assistsUnited’s next #9? 👀🇺🇾 https://t.co/mb5kgKIc0B

Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new centre-forward this summer. The Red Devils are a little short on attacking players following the indefinite suspension of Mason Greenwood. Edinson Cavani will also be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season on a free transfer.

This will leave United with only Cristiano Ronaldo as a recognized centre-forward ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Red Devils will need a long-term replacement for Ronaldo as the forward is 37 years old and has just one year remaining on his contract.

Fabrizio Romano has also stated that Arsenal were previously interested in Darwin Nunez as well. The Gunners, however, have shifted their attention towards Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

Manchester United will have a host of departures in the summer transfer window

According to the Manchester Evening News, United are expected to see a bunch of their first-team players leave in the summer transfer window. The likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are amongst the names that will leave at the end of the season once their contracts run out.

These exits are, in turn, going to benefit Manchester United as it will save them around £50 million in wage budget which can be channeled towards the new recruits.

The Red Devils will end their 2021-22 campaign on 22 May against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on the final day of the season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee