“Disgrace to the badge”, “Get out of my club” – Manchester United fans want ‘awful’ player to never start again despite late win over Brentford

Manchester United fans slammed Casemiro on X (formerly Twitter) after his performance against Brentford in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 7. Many have claimed they don't want to see him start for the club ever again after he failed to have an impact during their thrilling 2-1 comeback win.

Erik ten Hag and Co. were under extreme pressure to get a result after they lost six of their opening 10 games across all competitions this season.

Brentford took a shock lead in the 26th minute after Casemiro's abysmal pass allowed the Bees to get into a four-on-one situation. Mathias Jensen was able to get a shot away, which Andre Onana arguably should have done better to save.

Manchester United dominated possession for the rest of the game but were unable to find the back of the net. Just when it seemed as if they would lose yet again, Scott McTominay did the unthinkable.

The Scotsman was subbed on in the 87th minute and was able to find the back of the net just two minutes later. However, it was ruled out due to Anthony Martial being offside.

McTominay emphatically volleyed the ball past Strakosha in the 93rd minute to level the scores. He then headed the ball into the back of the net following a deep free-kick in the 97th minute to secure all three points for the Red Devils.

Despite the 26-year-old's heroics, Manchester United fans blasted Casemiro for his lackluster performance. The 31-year-old had another outing to forget, winning zero tackles and making a big error which led to Brentford's goal.

He was substituted a half time for Christian Eriksen which led to the Red Devils looking more composed in midfield. One fan posted:

"Yep Casemiro you’ve played your last start, disgrace to the badge"

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Casemiro get out of my club with immediate effect. look at onana too smh"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

McTominay's heroics ensured Manchester United ascended the standings to ninth position with 12 points after eight games.

Manchester United vs Brentford: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

Scott McTominay proved the be the hero, scoring a late double in stoppage time to secure a thrilling 2-1 win for Manchester United against Brentford. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Erik ten Hag and Co. dominated possession with 65% of the ball. They also completed 546 passes with an accuracy of 87%. In contrast, Brentford had 35% possession and registered 316 passes with an accuracy of 71%.

Thomas Frank's side opted to play with an extremely defensive approach. Hence, the Red Devils landed a mammoth 21 shots in total, with eight being on target. On the other hand, the Bees had 11 shots with three being on target.