"Disgrace to professional football", "Absolutely shameful" - Fans slam Arsenal star for his 'shameful behaviour' in 3-0 Brighton win

Arsenal defender Ben White received criticism for his actions during Arsenal's 3-0 victory over Brighton, in relation to an incident involving Brighton's Pervis Estupinan. To the annoyance of fans, the defender collapsed to the ground following a slight shove by Estupinan.

The incident took place during the second half of the match at Amex Stadium, which the Gunners dominated to secure a comprehensive win. Notably, White first pushed Estupinan as the Brighton full-back was running by. Estupinan pushed back, which led White to fall rather dramatically, while holding his throat.

Fans on social media saw the incident and did not hold back, expressing their dissatisfaction. White's response was branded by one fan as "shameful behavior", as many criticizing his overly theatrical reaction to the small nudge from the Brighton player.

Here are some reactions:

One fan slammed the defender, stating:

"Ben White. You are an utter disgrace to professional Football. There is cheating then there is you. You should be ashamed of yourself."

Another fan added:

"Against his old club too.. Absolutely shameful from Ben White."

A third fan noted:

"Can’t believe I used to respect Ben White. This is shameful behaviour."

Yet another fan said:

"Ben white is the most unliked player in the history of the premier league."

Mikel Arteta reacts to Brighton game as Arsenal return to top of Premier League

After beating Brighton 3-0, Arsenal returned to the top spot in the Premier League. They have now overtaken Manchester City and Liverpool in the standing.

Bukayo Saka, who had recently returned from an injury, opened the scoring for Gunners in the game with a controversial penalty. Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard also contributed to the scoreline.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta expressed his opinions following the match, telling BBC MOTD (via Daily Post):

“In attack and defence, we had big performances individually. We missed some big chances, but the team looked really connected and had purpose. The last pass and shot to finish the situation could have been better, but it doesn’t matter as we kept going – really pleased to play here.”

Looking ahead, Arsenal will face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, which will present a formidable test.

