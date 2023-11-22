The much-anticipated Conmebol World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium was marred by a significant delay. The commencement of the game was pushed back nearly 30 minutes due to violent clashes between fans and law enforcement officials.

The scene at Maracana devolved into chaos, as police wielded batons in an effort to quell skirmishes among the supporters. According to ESPN, the violence reached a point where seat parts were airborne, causing injuries to spectators. One spectator was observed leaving the stadium with a head wound.

Amidst the disarray and chaos, the Argentine players, led by Lionel Messi, retreated to the dressing room. Emiliano Martinez, Argentina's goalkeeper, was also seen taking a proactive stance by approaching the barrier in an attempt to stop the police's unrestrained treatment of the supporters.

Eventually, tranquility was restored and La Albiceleste would only re-enter the pitch after spending 22 minutes in the dressing room. Following a brief warm-up period, the teams finally commenced the match.

The outbreak of violence and the subsequent delay of the match ignited a flurry of reactions on Twitter. Fans and observers took to the platform, expressing their dismay and condemnation of the unruly and distressing scenes that unfolded at the iconic Maracana Stadium. One fan said:

“Disgraceful scenes.”

Another concurred:

“It’s insane.”

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Tension in Rio: Brazil and Argentina are locked in a goalless stalemate at half-time

As the whistle signaled halftime at the World Cup qualifier in Rio, the scoreboard remained untouched. Despite the absence of goals, the match was certainly eventful, with the pregame and onfield problems casting a disconcerting shadow over the proceedings.

On the field, Brazil have been the more dominant side, creating numerous opportunities to break the deadlock. Their attacking prowess was exemplified by Raphinha's effort, which after taking a deflection off the Argentine defense, narrowly missed the target, sailing over the crossbar.

The climax of Brazil's offensive surge came late in the half through Gabriel Martinelli. In what was arguably the game's most clear-cut chance, he unleashed a powerful half-volley in the congested penalty area. However, fortune did not favor the Brazilian as the shot was inadvertently deflected away by an Argentina player at the far post.

The intensity of the match is further illustrated by the high foul count, with a total of 22 fouls committed in the first 45 minutes.